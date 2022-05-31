CORBIN — Though schools in the Tri-County are out for the summer, parents and caregivers are still left grappling with how to explain the horrific events that took place in Texas last week to their young children and teenagers.
Last Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers — the nation’s deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
Now, parents are left wondering how to explain such a tragedy to their own children without causing too much fear.
Dr. Jonathan Martin, Psychiatrist and Behavioral Health Expert at Baptist Health Corbin, weighed in on how parents can best approach that conversation with their children.
“I think the best way is to be upfront and honest and keep it as simple and as factual as possible,” he said. “You definitely want to tailor it to age, so the amount of detail that you share or the tone and the parts of your discussion that might be a little more hard to handle or more graphic in detail, you definitely want to tailor that to the age and the developmental level of the kid.
“I would probably talk about what they want to talk about, not drive the conversation yourself but let them drive the conversation and address what pieces they are struggling with. With children and even adolescents, the biggest thing is their feelings about the situation. They can’t express themselves or understand their emotions or feelings about things as well as an adult can, so that is the part that they are going to struggle with the most and the part that the conversation should focus on.”
Martin said one of the first things to consider when parents are trying to decide whether or not to even have the discussion with their kids is whether or not their child already struggles with a mental or behavioral health issue.
“If they have a history with trauma or they’ve had a recent trauma or stressful event or they are struggling with things in their lives right now, it may not be the best time to go into it,” he said. “You definitely want to take that into account.”
If a parent chooses to still have that conversation, Martin said they need to be more gentle in how they approach it and then monitor their behavior in the days to follow.
“If they are already having some struggles or already in a sensitive place, then of course they are going to struggle with this, I mean as adults we have a hard time with it,” he said. “You give them a few days and see are they still struggling, are they detached? If you don’t feel like they are recouping from the initial onslaught of information well enough after a few days, maybe re-approach it and see how they are doing. If you do notice things that are concerning like they are fixated on this or they can’t get it out of their thoughts or are self-isolating or showing some detachment longer than you feel is appropriate or just excessive fear about going places or doing things that they previously did, maybe consider having them speak with a therapist or having them speak with a behavioral health specialist and just have a conversation, see if they need further treatment.”
Martin said some other things parents may notice if their children are struggling following the news of the deadly shooting includes being less social, isolating themselves to their rooms, irritability, reactivity, sleep and appetite changes.
And if a child is struggling, Martin said it’s important that parents keep a close eye on their behavior and maybe even consider having them speak with a therapist or behavioral health expert.
“The first step would be to have a conversation with them, to ask how they are doing and if there is anything that’s bothering them or anything they’d like to talk about,” he said. “Based on how that goes and if things aren’t improving, then reach out to a primary care provider or if they have a mental health provider already, touch base with them and get an evaluation or have their primary care provider refer them to someone that can evaluate them. Therapy is always a good place to start.”
Other ways that parents can support their children who may be struggling with the news is just to be there for them, Martin said.
“Just be available emotionally, tangibly — be around,” he said. “Let them know your own thoughts and feelings. It’s always good for anyone but especially kids for them to see that their parents feel the same way, that they’re having the same fears and thoughts and struggles. Talk with them about their feelings and let them talk as much or as little as they want, let them dictate that. Just be supportive and around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.