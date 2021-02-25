A group demanding justice for the 19-year-old Corbin man, Phillip "Nick" Davenport, who was fatally shot by an off-duty Corbin police officer in the early hours on February 14 made their voices heard on Wednesday afternoon. The protestors began their march at Rotary Park before making their way to Corbin City Hall where they stood outside holding signs and shouting as several cars drove by honking their horns. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Protestors demand justice for man fatally shot by police officer
