Corbin's Nibroc Park saw three nights of protesting from Thursday through Saturday. Each night saw about 100 people. On Saturday night the group took to marching around downtown Corbin as well. The protestors had gathered to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest against racial injustice. Corbin City Police Department had a presence each evening. While Thursday had a group of 12 officers, Friday and Saturday night had just a few present. | Photos by Angela Turner

