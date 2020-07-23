CORBIN - On Wednesday morning, the city of Corbin held a public hearing for the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021. No comments, questions, or concerns were raised by those in attendance, who then saw Corbin’s City Commission adjourn the public hearing and immediately call to order a special called meeting for the first-reading of the new $10.6 million proposed budget.
Of that $10.6 million, $905,465 was allotted towards the city’s General Government fund.
The Corbin City Police Department was once again allotted the most monies with the department receiving $2,976,088, a $74,036 increase from last year’s proposed budget.
The Corbin City Fire Department also received a small increase in its funding jumping from $1,678,350 last year to $1,681,475 this year.
Public Works received an increase of about $70,000 with this year’s budget allotting $2,116,363, while Corbin’s Park and Recreation fund increased from $984,495 last year to $1,307,175 this year.
This year’s budget would see Corbin’s Special Projects fund increase by nearly a quarter of a million dollars, jumping from $148,000 last year to $394,300 this year.
The total allotted for the city’s Flood Control fund remained the same at $15,000, as did its Economic Development fund at $75,000, its Debt Services fund at $136,800, and the Arena fund at $500,000 which is used for the Arena’s payroll.
The city’s Recycling Center fund was cut by nearly $30,000, dropping down to $400,650 this year. The Building Inspector fund also decreased from $132,856 last year to $128,500 this year. The city’s Downtown Manager fund was cut from last year’s total of $163,980 to $56,000.
Outside of the $10,692,816 allotted from the general fund, this year’s budget also sees the city’s Municipal Aid fund set to $132,770 and the LGEA fund at $20,000. The Arena fund, which is comprised of transient and restaurant taxes, as well as revenue earned by the Arena during events, is $3,177,650.
A second-reading of the budget is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Corbin City Hall.
