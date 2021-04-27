CORBIN - A portion of Master Street proven to be problematic for those who walk, jog, and run the area will soon see a sidewalk installed after the City of Corbin was recently awarded $290,000 in discretionary funds by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC)’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
Jessica Blankenship, the Regional Transportation Planner with the the Cumberland Valley Area Development District (CVADD), says the new sidewalk will be installed beginning at North Commonwealth Avenue near McDonalds and move south on one side of Master Street until it eventually meets with the already existing sidewalk across from Standard Avenue.
Blankenship says she worked with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus who first came to her expressing the city had an issue on Master Street.
“We’ve have had multiple accidents in that area. Unfortunately, we have had fatalities there of pedestrians and bicyclists,” Blankenship said, also noting that five people had been killed on that stretch of Master Street in the last decade.
Blankenship says she remembers telling Razmus that a picture is worth a thousand words and that Razmus then went to social media asking community members to share pictures and stories of folks traveling alongside that stretch of road.
“I just knew we needed proof and I knew that people travel Master Street a lot more than I did,” Razmus said. “I asked the public, they're always willing to help. I think everybody knew how bad we need a sidewalk there.”
“We were floored,” Blankenship said on the responses they received. “It ended up being people of all ages, all abilities. You had families with strollers. There was somebody in a motorized wheelchair was using the side of the road. There was an elderly lady with a walker walking up that side of the road.”
With proof and statistics in hand, Blankenship and Razmus met with Kentucky Transportation officials in Manchester in February of last year and then with state officials such as Senator Robert Stivers and Representative Regina Huff. Razmus said the sidewalk project was one of the first requests the city made to the state after she came into office.
“I think Mayor Razmus and the City Commission have been very proactive of looking out for the safety of the citizens,” noted Blankenship. “I know when we started to the bicycle and pedestrian plan, quite a few of the city commissioners had their input included, as well.”
The bicycle and pedestrian plan, approved by the city commission last year, was a team effort between the Cumberland Valley Area Development District, Whitley County Health Department, City of Corbin, Corbin City Schools, Corbin’s downtown programs, Corbin Tourism, and community members consisted of multiple tests and studies focusing on bicycle and pedestrian needs and facilities in Corbin.
The plan was instrumental in helping the City of Corbin procure the discretionary funds needed for the Master Street project, as well as the sidewalk project currently being done on Gordon Hill.
“We are actually working on a feasibility study of connecting basically Corbin Middle School down to the Rotary Park, down to downtown near the library mainly, doing bicycle and sidewalks improvements,” Blankenship said. “We’re working on quite a few projects down there when it comes to bicycle and pedestrian safety.”
Mayor Razmus said the city was continuing to address the need of pedestrian and bicycle safety in baby steps.
“It's a positive step in the right direction toward a walkable city,” she said on the Master Street project. “It definitely improves safety along that stretch of road.”
The $290,000 received by the city is part of a $5 million transportation investment made by the state, which comes from a decision in 2020 by Gov. Beshear to invest nearly $17 million in discretionary funds to improve local infrastructure. A total of 32 cities and counties were included in the most recent $5 million funding award that will help fund nearly 70 projects across the commonwealth.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the awardee for each project chosen will be responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by the Transportation Cabinet.
