CORBIN - During the first joint meeting between the city commission and the tourism commission since February, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel presented a new project which could see a permanent farmers market pavilion built in Corbin.
The pavilion would be built on the 12,500 square-foot tourism lot on the corner of Monroe and Main Streets, across the street from Sanders Park, using grant funds from two separate grants, one from the USDA with a matching-funds grant coming from the state. If awarded, the two grants could bring in a maximum of $200,000. The deadline for the grant proposals is February of next year.
Kriebel said she hoped that the pavilion would be used by not only Whitley County Farmers Market, but it could be multipurpose as well, with it hosting outreach programs by the extension office and library, as well as art shows and other events.
Kriebel met with the farmers market's board where drawings of potential layouts of the pavilion were made with one member of the board later drafting those drawings.
“Then you have to hire the architect to do preliminary drawings,” explained Kriebel. “Which then, you would take those preliminary drawings and have general contractors submit price quotes, so that can apply for the grant funds that you need.”
The rough draft drawings created by Kriebel and the farmers market’s board includes open space that could hold a portable stage, tents, picnic tables, etc. It also includes restrooms, storage space, and a kitchen and concession space.
Kriebel said City Manager Marlon Sams reached out to DECO Architects, who designed the farmers market in Somerset and the renovations for Corbin’s Miller Park, to create preliminary drawings which would be used to secure bids from general contractors to build the pavilion. Kriebel said DECO Architects would charge $3,000 for the preliminary drawings and she proposed the money be taken out of the downtown budget.
If Corbin receives the grants, Kriebel said construction on the pavilion could begin as soon as late summer, early fall next year.
Kriebel also provided the commission with an update on what has been happening downtown. Downtown Corbin currently has 111 businesses, with four new businesses opening within the last two months: White Rabbit Records, The Barrel Beauty Bar, Southern Glitz and Sweeties Ice Cream.
Kriebel said that she has also reached out to the six downtown restaurants that serve alcohol and asked that each of them create their own unique Corbin signature drink, with each of those drinks using at least one key ingredient, Buffalo Trace Bourbon.
“Each drink is unique in its own way. They’re all vastly different, and they all have fun catchy descriptions about them,” she said.
Kriebel said that next step she would like to see happen is getting representatives from Buffalo Trace to come to Corbin and take part in a kick-off event for the drinks similar to a pub crawl.
Kriebel has also been working on creating a 30 second commercial promoting downtown Corbin which she hopes would be aired regionally in cities like Lexington and Knoxville. She is currently having discussions with production companies seeing how much it would cost to produce the commercial, as well as WKYT and WYMT on the cost of airing the commercial.
