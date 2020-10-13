This is one of eight candidates running for the Williamsburg City Council. Candidate stories for this race will be in the Times-Tribune today and Thursday.
WILLIAMSBURG — Laurel Jeffries West, 57, has served on the Williamsburg City Council for 26 years, and is once again seeking reelection.
West's service to her hometown extend beyond her time on the council however, as she was once part of a grassroots group called Williamsburg in Action, alongside current Williamsburg mayor, Roddy Harrison.
“We were just a small group of people that got together and shared our hopes and our dreams, communicated with the city government at the time,” explained West, also explaining that the group had managed to pull all of the city’s department leads together at one point and work through a long list of issues facing Williamsburg at that time.
“The mayor at the time, which was Bill Nighbert, had a community town hall kind of a thing,” she said. “People got into groups and talked. To me it’s still exciting to think back on it because we accomplished everything on that list. Of course, we didn’t stop there, we’re still going, but it was a really cool time. I’ve still got that fever, even if I am a lot older,” she said laughing.
If reelected, West said that her biggest goal would be to continue to promote ecotourism for the city.
“We live in this beautiful area, mountains, the rivers, all these creeks, there’s four-wheeling places, there’s just a plethora of things for people to do,” she said. “People are traveling to Gatlinburg for things like this, and we’ve got the Falls right beside us, and we’ve got Big South Fork, and all this stuff around us.”
West said that whenever she is outside of Williamsburg, she is constantly introducing herself to new people in an effort to establish contacts and does her best to promote the city.
West is so committed to promoting Williamsburg, she has created a Facebook group called “Downtown in the Burg and Surrounding Area Events and Activities,” where she shares news about the city, along with groups and organization found throughout Williamsburg, as well as upcoming events and activities in Williamsburg.
“I try to promote everywhere I go because I’m very proud and I want us to grow. I want everything that’s here to thrive and continue to be there, not another business come in and put them out,” said added. “I want us to continue on this track we’re on and get there together.”
That desire to continue bringing in new businesses to Williamsburg is another goal West said she would focus on if reelected. She said she would focus on not only those businesses that would bring a lot of new job opportunities to the city, but also the mom and pop shops that she says play a vital role in the day-to-day life of Williamsburg’s residents.
West also wants to continue the city’s focus on improving its infrastructure.
“There are on-going needs, like all cities are going through this now, especially smaller cities like ours. The infrastructure with water and sewer lines, it’s old. We’ve got to replace that and it doesn’t come cheap,” she noted, adding that she would like to work with the state and federal governments on trying to procure money for Williamsburg to achieve a better infrastructure.
“That’s an ongoing thing, it’s a boring thing that people don’t like to hear about, but it very much affects all of our lives when water leaks happen or water pipes bust,” she said.
A retired teacher of 27 years for the Whitley County school district, West says she loves Williamsburg and ultimately wants to help it continue its progress forward. She is a member of Williamsburg’s First Baptist Church and acts as a caretaker for her mother with Alzheimer’s.
