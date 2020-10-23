PROFILE: Steele's desire to help others is why he's running for city commission

This is one of seven candidates running for Corbin City Commission. The other candidate profiles were printed in Tuesday's or today's newspaper as well.
CORBIN - Daron Steele was born and raised in Corbin, and he enjoys helping those around him. He says he is the go-to guy for getting things done in his neighborhood. It’s that desire to help others, along with the know-how on how to do so, that motivated the 61-year-old grandfather to run for Corbin City Commission.
“I take care of all the people in my neighborhood. Every time something needs doing, they come and get me. They call me the mayor of Steele Street,” Steele said with a laugh. “So when something needs done, I’ll just go down there to City Hall and do it.”
Steele said he is able to help those around him when they have issues with the city because he takes the time to research and prepare before bringing the issues to city officials.
“I always get everything done because I dot all my I’s and cross all my T’s before I go down there to complain or anything, to make sure I know what’s going on,” he explained.
When asked why he decided to run for city commission, Steele said it had been something he has wanted to do his entire life.
“I’ve been wanting to run for office ever since I was a little kid, since my grandpa was an eye doctor here in Corbin,” he said. “Because I’ve lived here in Corbin all my life. I’m for Corbin. I take care of Corbin. I take care of the people in Corbin.”
One of the biggest focuses of Steele if elected, would be to stop what he calls the unnecessary spending of city funds.
“That’s my biggest thing,” he noted, saying he would discuss the specifics of the over spending once he was elected.
Steele said he would also like to help with the city’s garbage problem, if he were elected to the city commission.
“I’ve got a lot of people complaining about the garbage problems here in Corbin,” he said, “I’m here to help settle the garbage problems in Corbin.”
Steele is retired. He and his wife Martha are members of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Corbin and help take care of their grandkids.
He was a 1978 graduate of Corbin High School and is a board member of the Cumberland Valley Gun Club.
