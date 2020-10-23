This is one of seven candidates running for Corbin City Commission. The other candidate profiles were printed in Tuesday's or today's newspaper as well.
CORBIN - Brandon Seth Shepherd, 28, is a native of Corbin who takes pride in serving his hometown. While he has lived elsewhere and worked in national politics, like the Iowa caucus, Shepherd said serving the residents of Corbin is special to him, and that is why he is seeking a second term on the Corbin City Commission.
That experience in politics and political campaigning, along with earning his Bachelor of Arts in history from Eastern Kentucky University in 2015, are part of the reason why Shepherd says he feels qualified to run city commission again.
He also highlighted the work that has been done by the commission during his first term and its commitment on making sure any project taken on by the commission benefits the city of Corbin and its residents.
“That always gives me joy for us to be involved in projects that are going to benefit our people. I think this commission has been pretty busy the last couple of years when it comes to different projects that we’re wanting to take on,” he said. “With all of them, the thing that has been at mind has been, ‘is this for everybody, can everybody use this, what’s the benefit of this?’”
For example, Shepherd said the first thing he asked when talks of reinitiating Miller Park was whether or not the renovations would benefit everybody or just those who play baseball.
“It’s really a place that will benefit the entire community,” said Shepherd. “As long as it has the community in mind and it’s going to be the best benefit for all of our city residents, I’ll definitely support it,” Shepherd later said on working on community projects. “It may not even be something that growing up I had any interest. I mean it’s not really about me, it’s about other people.”
“Like baseball for example, I don’t really like baseball, but I do see the benefits of the park,” he continued, adding how Miller Park will provide other activities for its visitors as well as host traveling baseball and softball teams who will spend money in Corbin helping boost its economy.
Shepherd also highlighted other projects completed by the commission such as the splash pad and procuring the recent $15 million BUILD Grant to help expand the area near Corbin’s hospital. However, Shepherd made sure to mention that it was the whole commission working together that makes completing projects and bringing things to Corbin possible.
“I feel like we worked well together as a commission,” he said. “I didn’t singlehandedly do anything or I don’t think anyone did anything singlehandedly for that matter. I think it was really a nice effort for all of us to really kind of get us where we’re at right now.”
Shepherd said providing opportunities for younger generations is important to him. He is a big proponent of tech training and would like to see Corbin develop that skill training and infrastructure to provide that training to its residents.
“I’m not saying a bigger company is going to come in and invest a ton of money or millions of dollars into our area, but that has happened many times in other places,” he said on prioritizing tech training. “And a lot of these bigger companies will not want to invest in an area that doesn’t really have that sort of infrastructure laid out where the upcoming generations can get the education needed to be in the workforce,” he added. “I think that’s sort of the next tier that we have to go for when it comes to growing our area.”
Shepherd said he would also like to keep Corbin working on maintaining its popularity with tourists.
“We’re kind of in the midst of a lot of things to see,” Shepherd said noting Corbin’s proximity to the Cumberland Falls, the Cumberland Gap, and being home to KFC.
In order to do that however, Shepherd says it’s important for the city to properly prepare and bounce back from the pandemic. He said with the tourism and downtown being a large part of the revenue stream Corbin relies on, he thinks Corbin needs to be on its “A-game” when it comes to returning back normal.
“Downtown in Corbin, we were actually booming,” he said on Corbin pre-COVID. “If you came downtown on a Friday or Saturday night, it was absolutely nuts. There were so many people out and about,” he added. “We just want to make sure that we hit in a nice, positive light and we’re able to bounce back faster than what maybe we anticipated.”
Shepherd is the co-owner of downtown Corbin bar and restaurant Shep’s Place. He says he loves his hometown and that he wants to be rooted here. That is why he and his wife, Kari, have bought a home in Corbin to live and raise their daughter Lexi.
“I’ve seen several people move into different towns and run for different things, and that’s fine. You can be a part of any community, or city, or county you want to be,” Shepherd said. “But there’s something truly special when you’re born in a place and people that you’re around think that you’re best fit to serve on the commission. I’ve been very happy about that, and I want to continue that.”
