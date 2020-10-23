PROFILE: Reeves wants to bring more businesses to Corbin

This is one of seven candidates running for Corbin City Commission. The other candidate profiles were printed in Tuesday's or today's newspaper as well.
CORBIN - Seth Reeves, 35, is a native of Corbin who says he’s been impressed with the Corbin City Commission’s work over the past few years. However, as two of the current commissioners have decided to not run for reelection, Reeves has decided to step up and run for a seat on the commission himself.
“I love the city of Corbin. After law school, there was no question in my mind that I wanted to move back to my hometown,” Reeves said. “I have been impressed with the changes to Corbin’s Main Street over the last several years. I want to continue Corbin’s progress while maintaining the family-friendly values that make our town feel like home. I also want to focus on improving other areas of Corbin beyond downtown.”
Reeves moved back to Corbin in 2012, after finishing up law school. He is currently an attorney at Reeves and Reeves, PLLC, in Corbin. He was also appointed as the Domestic Relations Commissioner In May of this year.
“In that role, I am able to continue my law practice, but I also preside over family law cases in Whitley and McCreary counties,” he explained.
Reeves says that he believes his educational background will give him some insight into certain legal issues the city is facing.
Outside of the courtroom, Reeves also develops real estate.
He remembers a couple of years ago taking on a project where he restored a building that he says many thought was in total disrepair.
“Through that experience, I learned so much about revitalizing our town as well as local ordinances and codes,” he said. “I found that anything in our community can be possible through hard work and determination.”
When asked what he would want to accomplish if he were elected as a Corbin city commissioner, Reeves said he would want to bring businesses to Corbin. He wants to keep the city clean, family-friendly, and attractive for tourism purposes.
He also said he would want to provide the necessary funding and support for Corbin’s local law enforcement and first responders.
Reeves and his wife Sarah have a 19-month-old son named Wyatt. He and his family attend First Baptist Church in Corbin. He is also a member of the Corin Rotary Club.
