This is one of seven Corbin City Commission candidates. The other candidates will be in the newspaper Tuesday or Thursday this week.
CORBIN — Trent Knuckles, 47, is seeking his third term on the Corbin City Commission and says that while he feels the commission has made some great strides while he’s been on board, he still feels there is more to accomplish.
“There were a couple projects that are in the pipeline that I would like to see finished,” Knuckles answered when asked why he was running for city commission again.
One of those projects is the completion of the renovation to Corbin’s Miller Park, a project Knuckles says is very important to him.
“That was one of the things when I was first elected commissioner that I wanted to do because I feel like Miller Park is a beautiful piece of property in our city that’s underutilized and it needs to be reconfigured for modern times,” Knuckles said, also noting his personal friendship with the namesake of Miller Park, former Corbin mayor and commissioner, the late Amos Miller.
“I felt like that him and I talked a lot about Miller Park, and how something should be done with it,” he said.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky in 1996 where he majored in political science and journalism, Knuckles says the four years he’s been on the commission, the commission has been very mindful of the city’s budget, mentioning how Corbin has had a significant surplus in its budget each of the last four years.
Knuckles said project mixed budgeting was important to him when he ran the commission and it continues to be important to him now.
“I think that city governments, one of the reasons that’s so important is because unlike when you go up the ladder, like state government or federal government, all of the money that goes to your city government, goes right back into improving your town, it doesn’t go anywhere else,” Knuckles explained. “There’s like a one-to-one relationship there. I feel like that people, when they see their money being spent on projects and services that benefit them and make their town more appealing and pleasant place to live in, they like that,” he added.
Knuckles mentioned that one of the things he stressed his entire tenure on the commission has been how the city needed to take care of its roads and sidewalks. He says he feels like other city commissioners have shared that same desire and that Corbin has done a good job of improving those things.
“Last year we budgeted over $300,000 to pave city streets,” Knuckles pointed out. “I’ve covered city government for over 20 years and I don’t remember our city ever allocating that much money for road paving, but I think it was needed. It had been neglected for a long time,” added the former local newspaper publisher.
“The same thing with our sidewalks,” Knuckles also added. “Corbin’s got great weather, and we’re in a great part of the country, and it’s a good city to go walk, and exercise and jog, and just be out with your friends and family. So we need to make it better for people using our sidewalks. You don’t them to be hazardous, or dangerous, or unsightly, you want them to be nice.”
Other projects completed by the commission during Knuckles’ two terms he mentioned were the completion of the Corbin splash pad and the improvement to the city’s recreation center.
“I don’t want to take all the credit,” he said. “I believe that all of the people I’ve served with, their goal has always been to do what’s best for the people of Corbin. It’s just that simple. Every decision I make as a commissioner, I always think to myself, ‘is this in the best interest of the citizen of Corbin?’ If it’s not, then I don’t do it.”
Before becoming a project manager with Webbed Sphere in Corbin, Knuckles worked as reporter, photography editor, sports editor, news editor and as previously mentioned, the publisher of the News Journal over a span of 24 years. He left the paper in February.
Knuckles has served as the president for the Fine Arts Association of Southeast Kentucky, is a member of the Corbin Lions Club, and is currently the president of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
“I like to think I’m business friendly and progressive. I’m trying to make Corbin and inviting place to do business. So I understand that, and I believe that I have the background that kind of proves that,” he said.
Knuckles and his wife Jennifer have one daughter, Rachel, who is a student in the Corbin school system. He and his family are members of Corbin’s Central Baptist Church.
“I feel like our town is progressive, that we’re moving forward. I hope people are pleased with the things that we’ve tried to do. I can promise you that every decision that I make, or the things that I do, are things that I think are good for our town and its people,” he said. “I hope that people know that I love the community, and I feel like I’ve proven it by being involved with it.”
