This is one of seven Corbin City Commission candidates. The other candidates will be in the newspaper Tuesday or Thursday this week.
CORBIN - With a love for Corbin and participating in community volunteerism, Lisa Garrison, 52, is running for Corbin City Commission.
The mother of three first moved to Corbin in 2011 from Leitchfield, Kentucky. Prior to that, she lived and worked in Columbus, Ohio as a legislative aide for an Ohio state representative in the general assembly.
“Since I left that position, I’ve not really worked in politics per se,” explained Garrison. “I’ve just been an advocate for issues that are close to my heart.”
Garrison volunteers for the White Flag Ministry and Corbin’s Sun Up Initiative. She says before the pandemic, she and her children would frequent the Corbin Public Library, and were heavily involved with events and activities in downtown Corbin.
“I’m a big proponent of community art and building the community together, that kind of thing,” she said. “I’m not somebody that is just going to be elected to the position and just show up for the meetings, make a vote, and then leave. I am involved in community organizations already. I am open to listening to their perspectives, and taking that to the commission meetings, and helping involve the committee in the process.”
“Honestly I feel the commission has done a good job of that already,” Garrison continued. “I don’t think that there’s a lot that we can do to improve that, but I think that transparency and connecting with the community before and after the commission meetings is a very positive thing.”
If elected, Garrison said she would like to see the positive progress the commission has had with improving Corbin’s infrastructure and reinvesting grant money back into projects. She highlighted the current plans for renovating Corbin’s Miller Park and community art like murals.
Garrison said she also wanted to make Corbin an open and welcoming place to all people.
“Not that we have any kind of policies that say, ‘nobody come here,’” she clarified. “I want to see it grow and become more welcoming. It’s already a welcoming community, but even more welcoming to people that may want to move here or just visit,” added Garrison. “Because if they visit here, if they go out to Cumberland Falls and spend sometime downtown, they learn who we are, they learn the kinds of people we have in the community.”
Maintaining the educational quality of Corbin’s schools is also a priority for Garrison if elected. While she admits a lot of that falls on the school board, she said she believes inter-governmental agencies working together was important to continue that success.
“I think that the school board and the city commission and the mayor all working together can continue to make sure that Corbin Independent is a thriving and excellent school district,” she said.
Garrison said she was encouraged by a previous commissioner who ran and served on the board. She also mentioned she had been thinking about running for several years.
“The reason I’m doing it now is because we have two people that were wonderful contributors to the commission that are no longer going to be doing it due to their own personal reasons,” said Garrison. “So obviously there were two holes, because I totally expect for Trent [Knuckles] and Brandon [Shepherd] to be reelected, because they did a great job.”
Garrison currently works in the marketing department for Six Hogs in Corbin, a subsidiary of Webbed Sphere Inc., and is involved with St. John’s Episcopal Church’s leadership team. She describes herself as science-fiction fantasy fan and has helped run science-fiction and hobby game conventions for over 20 years in all parts of the country.
“Just vote. Vote regardless. Get out there and vote,’ Garrison said. “We’ve got great candidates, any number of us would do a great job. I think that no matter who gets elected, Corbin is going to be successful moving forward because we have good people.”
