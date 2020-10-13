This is one of eight candidates running for the Williamsburg City Council. Candidate stories for this race will be in the Times-Tribune today and Thursday.
WILLIAMSBURG — Patty Faulkner’s love for her hometown of 40 years along with her desire to see it continue to expand its potential are just a couple of reasons why the mother of four has decided to run for reelection for Williamsburg City Council.
Faulkner, 59, was first appointed to the city’s council in 2013 when a vacancy opened up. She says she found it intriguing how the city’s government worked and had a desire to learn more about it. In doing so, she filed election following her first term and says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Williamsburg for the past seven years.
“I’m deeply committed to expanding the city’s potential, still while keeping that small-town feel that we all love and appreciate there in Williamsburg,” she said.
Faulkner said one of her goals if re-elected would be to continue working with city officials to bring visitors to Williamsburg.
“I feel we live in a beautiful area on the back banks of the Cumberland. So as our downtown area comes to life with new growth and business, I would also like to see the completion of these projects,” she said. “I would like for the people to see Williamsburg as a destination, not just a stop along I-75.”
Faulkner mentioned her desire to see an expansion of walking trails not just along the riverbank, but also throughout the rest of the city to show off the beauty Williamsburg has to offer.
A registered nurse for 30 years, Faulkner said she would also like to help keep the city’s workers and first responders safe throughout the pandemic by ensuring they have the proper PPE and safety equipment.
Faulkner said she believes that city councilors should be approachable and that she invites the community to attend city council meetings. She also wants those citizens who visit City Hall to feel safe and know that city representatives have their health concerns and safety foremost in their minds.
“That’s the best way I feel we can serve the city, and the citizens of Williamsburg, for the voters to know the council doors are always open,” she said.
Faulkner said she is committed to keeping Williamsburg safe and takes pride in the fact the city has been voted as one of the top-20 safest cities in Kentucky. She also takes pride in the council’s ability to maintain one of the lowest property tax rates of any city in the state.
“I’m well versed in policy development and budget management,” Faulkner said. “I understand what it means to work tougher as a team to accomplish a job. I don’t shy away from hard work or hard decisions. I’ll always do, and vote in a way that best represents the interests of Williamsburg.”
Other points of pride for the council member are expansion of the city’s waterpark and adjacent campground, along with the completion of a $6 million upgrade to the city’s water plant that provides officials the ability to discover and fix potential water leaks faster and more efficiently, saving Williamsburg money.
Faulkner is currently the Director for Quality Management at Continued Care Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin. She received her nursing degree from Lincoln Memorial University, her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and her master’s degree in nursing nursing leadership from Jacksonville University.
She and her husband Roger have four sons: Jason, Tyler, Bradley, and Garrett.
“Our older two sons have blessed our families, we’ve got two daughter-in-laws: Brittany Cornett-Faulkner, and Jennifer Christmas-Faulkner. We have four grandchildren who are of course the joys of our lives. I won’t lie,” she said laughing.
Faulkner said that her decision to continue to live in Williamsburg for as long as she has, even after her children have grown into adulthood and moved out, wasn’t out of necessity, but by choice.
“I love our small town and I take great pride in fact that I live in Williamsburg. I feel like it would be a great honor to continue to represent the citizens of Williamsburg as their city council member,” said Faulkner. “And as such, I’m asking for their vote this election. I’m number six on the ballot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.