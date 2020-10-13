This is one of eight candidates running for the Williamsburg City Council. Candidate stories for this race will be in the Times-Tribune today and Thursday.
WILLIAMSBURG — Erica Harris, 58, says her reasons for running for reelection on the Williamsburg City Council are the same as when she first ran in 2006, her love for Williamsburg, her desire to help people, and her belief in giving back to her community.
“While serving on the council, I have worked to maintain and improve the quality of life residents have come to enjoy and will continue to do so,” she said. “I want to continue to work with the mayor and the city council to sustain and strengthen Williamsburg by maintaining sound financial management of our resources and positioning our city to be a vibrant place to live in the years ahead.”
Harris says one of her goals, if reelected, would be promoting economic development and encouraging the revitalization of Williamsburg’s downtown area.
“Like many small towns, Williamsburg faces difficulty with a number of issues that are not necessarily independent of one another. Economic development and growth for job creation is a necessity,” noted Harris. “It’s no secret that small cities need additional revenue and Williamsburg is no different.”
Harris said she believed Williamsburg’s downtown was making great strides and that a vibrant business community will be the key to increasing jobs and vice versa. She said that the continued revival of downtown requires residents, businesses, and city government to work together, and added that she believe that work has already begun.
“Fostering relationships and/or developing an entrepreneurial vision is vital,” Harris said. “I envision a downtown with most storefronts occupied all the time and adequate parking for visitors and those who work there.”
Harris said she would also focus on continuing working, repairing and replacing the city’s aged infrastructure.
“The city has made great strides and recently completed a 2.2 million-dollar waste water project, which encompassed collection systems and pump stations,” Harris noted. “There is still much to do to ensure that the city is ready for the additional strain of growth. Currently there is an infrastructure and utility study being done which will help identify and prioritize the necessary updates.”
Harris also said her platform included investing in recreational opportunities for the Williamsburg community. She said upgrading Williamsburg’s parks and adding walking and bike trails will offer health benefits, as well as attract tourism to the city. She added that possible future plans include an expansion of the water park, which she noted is an important part of tourism for Williamsburg.
“One can see that civic pride is on the rise in Williamsburg and Whitley County. In the near future, I would like the various groups and committees that are already working toward the betterment of our community to come together to share ideas and develop strategies collectively,” said Harris.
When asked why she believes she is qualified to run for reelection, Harris noted her experience and insight to how small city government works. She also listed her ability to listen, to weigh the options and to make sound decisions regardless of her personal feelings.
“When I have a question or concern, I voice it; sometimes in open council meetings or sometimes by appointment with the mayor,” she said. “I have always believed that follow-up and follow-through are vital to trust of the voters.”
Harris is currently the Executive Director of Alumni Services at the University of the Cumberlands, where she has worked since 1984, previously spending 33 years working the university’s admissions office.
She and her husband John Harris, a recently retired teacher and coach in the Williamsburg City School system, have three adult children, Tyler (wife Hannah), Katelyn and Haley and and are the grandparents of 2-year-old twins, Reedy and Ramsey.
Harris says she enjoys her involvement with her church, university-wide activities and supporting Williamsburg’s local schools.
