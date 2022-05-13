LONDON — The London-Corbin Airport has a special private event going on held by the T-34 Association starting today and going through Sunday.
About 25 airplanes will be coming to the airport, all T-34 Mentors. The planes were used by the Air Force and Navy to train pilots during the 1950s and into the 1970s. Some of them have special paint jobs and will be on display on the north end of the airport.
The event is being managed by the T-34 Association, so the London-Corbin Airport does not have information on times of flight.
Airport manager Matthew Singer said, “We got a 65,000 engagement on Facebook and it blew us away,” he said when referencing the response from the public to the Facebook group shared on the airport’s social media.
The members of the association have come in to rent hotels and eat at the restaurants in town, bringing more revenue to the area. Singer was excited, saying it’s a huge deal. “It’s a good community event as far as bringing in revenue and stuff like that. We had Snoop last weekend, we have this this weekend, and there’s going to be a Mason’s Lodge fly-in and hamburgers and hot dogs next weekend. We’re busy.”
Although Singer wasn’t completely sure of the T-34 Association’s schedule, he did mention that the public is welcome to come view the planes and to watch them fly in and out of the airport. Members of the community are encouraged to watch from their cars or bring a lawn chair to sit outside to view the planes. The public viewing area is available at the end of CAP Drive on the north side of the airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.