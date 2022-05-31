TRI-COUNTY — A much-needed medical transportation service is now being offered in the Tri-County.
Local nursing professor, Lindsey Frazier, MSN, RN said it was while working a COVID nursing contract over the summer that she began seeing a need for a medical transportation service in the area.
“During my contract, I had a patient who waited days for transport and so this kind of just came to light from that,” Frazier said. “The average wait time [for an ambulance] in Kentucky is seven to eight hours. Some hospitals and places are a little less, some a little more depending on your needs and in some places, it’s days. So, we want to eliminate all that.”
Frazier hopes that her new business, Priority Medical Transport, LLC will help to cut down wait times and address any other issues that may arise when it comes to getting patients to and from the hospital or to other doctors appointments.
Frazier’s sister, Jamie Bunch, will be working with Frazier to help with scheduling patient pickups, answering questions and billing, while Frazier said her husband, Chad, will likely be helping out with their new business, as well, and may be seen behind the wheel from time to time.
Priority Medical Transport will offer ambulatory and wheelchair transportation services to hospitals, doctors appointments, nursing homes, as well as offering pickup services from those facilities. Frazier is hoping to add stretcher services in the future, as well.
While Frazier hopes to service mostly the Tri-County area, she said their transportation services will try to take patients wherever they need to go and can offer repeat services for patients who may need to go to weekly or monthly appointments such as dialysis or chemotherapy.
All staff have had extensive training, including CPR and First Aid certified with blood-borne pathogen and defensive driving training, Frazier said. While she cannot provide any medical care to patients who use their services, Frazier believes that her over 10 years of experience in nursing can provide patients and their loved ones with extra peace of mind.
For even more peace of mind, Frazier said their transportation van is inspected from top to bottom every day, as well as disinfected between patients with medical grade cleaner and all staff are required to wear a mask and gloves.
“In the event that we need to wear additional PPE, we would obtain that and wear that as well,” she said.
As far as billing, Frazier said that patients will be billed a pickup and mileage fee. Rates will be different depending on if its an ambulatory or wheelchair patient. She said there will also be a discounted round trip fee offered to patients, as well.
Wheelchair patients may take up to three extra people with them, if needed and can accommodate up to three people for ambulatory patients at no extra cost.
Priority Medical Transport will bill the hospital or medical facility for those patients who qualify, as well as offering self-pay and will be accepting credit or debit payments. Frazier is currently working to accept Medicare and Medicaid in the future, as well.
Frazier has several future plans for the business, including expanding to add more transportation vehicles, as well as drivers, and a website to allow people to schedule transportation services online.
Priority Medical Transport is open during normal business hours but will work with patients who need transportation services beyond those hours and on weekends.
For questions or to schedule a medical transport, call Priority Medical Transport at 606-381-4433.
