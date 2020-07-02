A week after some voters headed to the polls and others dropped their ballots in the mail, the local and state Board of Elections announced the results of the June 23 primary election, an election which had been delayed by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The stage has been set for the US Senate seat race where incumbent Mitch McConnell will face Amy McGrath in the November election. McConnell ran away with 342,656 votes with the second highest vote on the Republican ballot being C. Wesley Morgan with 25,588.
McGrath received 247,037 of the votes on the Democratic ballot with Charles Booker coming in second with 231,888.
The presidential race saw Donald Trump get 371,718 compared to the 57,283 votes cast for "uncommitted" on the Republican primary ballot across the state of Kentucky.
On the Democratic ballot Joseph R. Biden received 365,283 votes across the state compared to Bernie Sanders - 65,055, and "Uncommitted" - 58,364 as the top three receiving votes.
Locally US Representative, 5th Congressional District incumbent Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers received 76,575 over Gerardo Serrano with 7,436.
State Representative, 82nd Representative District incumbent Regina Petrey Huff won with 5,399 votes over Matt Anderson with 3,038.
The State Representative, 85th Representative District race was won by Shane Baker with 2,965. The seat was up for grabs as Rep. Thomas Turner decided not to run for office again.
Similarly, Jim Stewart announced he would not seek office again for the State Representative, 86th Representative District. Four were on the Republican ticket to fill the seat. Tom O’Dell Smith won the race with 2,739 with Jonathon Scotty Reams coming in second with 2,107.
Below are the results broken down by county:
KNOX COUNTY
President:
Republican
Donald Trump - 4,459
Undecided - 376
Democratic
Pete Buttigieg- 17
Joseph R. Biden - 821
Tom Steyer - 7
Tulsi Gabbard - 24
Michael Bennet - 8
Amy Klobuchar - 12
Bernie Sanders - 143
Deval Patrick - 3
Andrew Yang - 16
Elizabeth Warren - 33
Uncommitted - 132
US Senator:
Republican
Naren James - 77
Kenneth Lowndes - 62
Mitch McConnell - 4,108
C. Wesley Morgan - 273
Nicholas Alsager - 20
Paul John Frangedakis - 62
Louis Grider - 106
Democratic
Andrew J. Maynard - 31
Amy McGrath - 644
Eric Rothmuller. - 8
John R. Sharpensteen - 12
Bennie J. Smith - 17
Mary Ann Tobin - 15
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 5
Charles Booker - 403
Mike Broihier - 97
Maggie Jo Hilliard - 17
U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:
Republican
Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 4,478
Gerardo Serrano - 378
State Representative, 86th Representative District:
Republican
David Grigsby Hart - 860
Tom O’Dell Smith - 2,349
Jonathon Scotty Reams - 618
Don Rose - 971
LAUREL COUNTY
President:
Republican
Donald Trump - 10,086
Undecided - 866
Democratic
Pete Buttigieg- 25
Joseph R. Biden - 1,495
Tom Steyer - 13
Tulsi Gabbard - 23
Michael Bennet - 7
Amy Klobuchar - 18
Bernie Sanders - 299
Deval Patrick - 1
Andrew Yang - 26
Elizabeth Warren - 43
Uncommitted - 184
US Senator:
Republican
Naren James - 194
Kenneth Lowndes - 144
Mitch McConnell - 9,137
C. Wesley Morgan - 802
Nicholas Alsager - 51
Paul John Frangedakis - 132
Louis Grider - 193
Democratic
Andrew J. Maynard - 27
Amy McGrath - 1,220
Eric Rothmuller. - 13
John R. Sharpensteen - 9
Bennie J. Smith - 16
Mary Ann Tobin - 20
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 6
Charles Booker - 725
Mike Broihier - 108
Maggie Jo Hilliard - 31
U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:
Republican
Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 9,611
Gerardo Serrano - 1,316
State Senator, 21st Senatorial District
Republican
Albert Robinson - 2,977
Brandon Jackson Storm - 5,114
Kay Hensley - 2,866
State Representative, 82nd Representative District:
Republican
Matt Anderson - 474
Regina Petrey Huff - 864
State Representative, 85th Representative District:
Republican
Troy L. Strunk - 665
Wes Hargis - 524
Gregory A. Ousley - 389
Shane Baker - 1,235
State Representative, 86th Representative District:
Republican
David Grigsby Hart - 348
Tom O’Dell Smith - 390
Jonathon Scotty Reams - 1,489
Don Rose - 149
WHITLEY COUNTY
President:
Republican
Donald Trump - 6,484
Undecided - 663
Democratic
Pete Buttigieg- 10
Joseph R. Biden - 825
Tom Steyer - 9
Tulsi Gabbard - 6
Michael Bennet - 5
Amy Klobuchar - 6
Bernie Sanders - 140
Deval Patrick - 5
Andrew Yang - 18
Elizabeth Warren - 27
Uncommitted - 144
US Senator:
Republican
Naren James - 139
Kenneth Lowndes - 121
Mitch McConnell - 5,774
C. Wesley Morgan - 464
Nicholas Alsager - 41
Paul John Frangedakis - 114
Louis Grider - 137
Democratic
Andrew J. Maynard - 17
Amy McGrath - 734
Eric Rothmuller. - 7
John R. Sharpensteen - 12
Bennie J. Smith - 12
Mary Ann Tobin - 10
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 7
Charles Booker - 327
Mike Broihier - 63
Maggie Jo Hilliard - 13
U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:
Republican
Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 6,478
Gerardo Serrano - 590
State Representative, 82nd Representative District:
Republican
Matt Anderson - 2,564
Regina Petrey Huff - 4,535
County Clerk (Unexpired Term):
Terry ’TJ’ Hamblin - 2,015
Carolyn Willis - 5,154
Results from the state of Kentucky as a whole are as follows:
President
Republican
Donald J. Trump - 371,718
Uncommitted - 57,283
Democratic
Pete Buttigieg - 9,127
Joseph R. Biden - 365,283
Tom Steyer - 2,656
Tulsi Gabbard - 5,859
Michael Bennet - 2,514
Amy Klobuchar - 5,296
Bernie Sanders - 65,055
Daval Patrick - 1,183
Andrew Yang - 7,267
Elizabeth Warren - 15,300
Uncommitted - 58,364
US Senate
Republican
Nicholas Alsager - 3,602
Paul John Frangedakis - 11,957
Louis Grider - 13,771
Naren James - 10,693
Kenneth Lowndes - 5,548
Mitch McConnell - 342,656
C. Wesley Morgan - 25,588
Democratic
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 3,629
Charles Booker - 231,888
Mike Broihier - 27,175
Maggie Jo Hilliard - 6,224
Andrew. J. Maynard - 5,974
Amy McGrath - 247,037
Eric Rothmuller - 2,995
John R. Sharpensteen - 2,992
Bennie J. Smith - 5,040
Mary Ann Tobin - 11,108
US Representative, 5th Congressional District
Republican
Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 76,575
Gerardo Serrano - 7,436
State Representative, 82nd Representative District
Republican
Matt Anderson - 3,038
Regina Petrey Huff - 5,399
State Representative, 85th Representative District
Republican
Troy L. Strunk - 1,631
Wes Hargis - 2,649
Gregory A. Ousley - 1,394
Shane Baker - 2,965
State Representative, 86th Representative District
Republican
David Grigsby Hart - 1,208
Tom O’Dell Smith - 2,739
Jonathon Scotty Reams - 2,107
Don Rose - 1,120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.