primary election

A week after some voters headed to the polls and others dropped their ballots in the mail, the local and state Board of Elections announced the results of the June 23 primary election, an election which had been delayed by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stage has been set for the US Senate seat race where incumbent Mitch McConnell will face Amy McGrath in the November election. McConnell ran away with 342,656 votes with the second highest vote on the Republican ballot being C. Wesley Morgan with 25,588.

McGrath received 247,037 of the votes on the Democratic ballot with Charles Booker coming in second with 231,888.

The presidential race saw Donald Trump get 371,718 compared to the 57,283 votes cast for "uncommitted" on the Republican primary ballot across the state of Kentucky.

On the Democratic ballot Joseph R. Biden received 365,283 votes across the state compared to Bernie Sanders - 65,055, and "Uncommitted" - 58,364 as the top three receiving votes.

Locally US Representative, 5th Congressional District incumbent Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers received 76,575 over Gerardo Serrano with 7,436.

State Representative, 82nd Representative District incumbent Regina Petrey Huff won with 5,399 votes over Matt Anderson with 3,038.

The State Representative, 85th Representative District race was won by Shane Baker with 2,965. The seat was up for grabs as Rep. Thomas Turner decided not to run for office again.

Similarly, Jim Stewart announced he would not seek office again for the State Representative, 86th Representative District. Four were on the Republican ticket to fill the seat. Tom O’Dell Smith won the race with 2,739 with Jonathon Scotty Reams coming in second with 2,107.

Below are the results broken down by county:

KNOX COUNTY

President:

Republican

Donald Trump - 4,459

Undecided - 376

Democratic

Pete Buttigieg- 17

Joseph R. Biden - 821

Tom Steyer - 7

Tulsi Gabbard - 24

Michael Bennet - 8

Amy Klobuchar - 12

Bernie Sanders - 143

Deval Patrick - 3

Andrew Yang - 16

Elizabeth Warren - 33

Uncommitted - 132

US Senator:

Republican

Naren James - 77

Kenneth Lowndes - 62

Mitch McConnell - 4,108

C. Wesley Morgan - 273

Nicholas Alsager - 20

Paul John Frangedakis - 62

Louis Grider - 106

Democratic

Andrew J. Maynard - 31

Amy McGrath - 644

Eric Rothmuller. - 8

John R. Sharpensteen - 12

Bennie J. Smith - 17

Mary Ann Tobin - 15

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 5

Charles Booker - 403

Mike Broihier - 97

Maggie Jo Hilliard - 17

U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:

Republican

Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 4,478

Gerardo Serrano - 378

State Representative, 86th Representative District:

Republican

David Grigsby Hart - 860

Tom O’Dell Smith - 2,349

Jonathon Scotty Reams - 618

Don Rose - 971

LAUREL COUNTY

President:

Republican

Donald Trump - 10,086

Undecided - 866

Democratic

Pete Buttigieg- 25

Joseph R. Biden - 1,495

Tom Steyer - 13

Tulsi Gabbard - 23

Michael Bennet - 7

Amy Klobuchar - 18

Bernie Sanders - 299

Deval Patrick - 1

Andrew Yang - 26

Elizabeth Warren - 43

Uncommitted - 184

US Senator:

Republican

Naren James - 194

Kenneth Lowndes - 144

Mitch McConnell - 9,137

C. Wesley Morgan - 802

Nicholas Alsager - 51

Paul John Frangedakis - 132

Louis Grider - 193

Democratic

Andrew J. Maynard - 27

Amy McGrath - 1,220

Eric Rothmuller. - 13

John R. Sharpensteen - 9

Bennie J. Smith - 16

Mary Ann Tobin - 20

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 6

Charles Booker - 725

Mike Broihier - 108

Maggie Jo Hilliard - 31

U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:

Republican

Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 9,611

Gerardo Serrano - 1,316

State Senator, 21st Senatorial District

Republican

Albert Robinson - 2,977

Brandon Jackson Storm - 5,114

Kay Hensley - 2,866

State Representative, 82nd Representative District:

Republican

Matt Anderson - 474

Regina Petrey Huff - 864

State Representative, 85th Representative District:

Republican

Troy L. Strunk - 665

Wes Hargis - 524

Gregory A. Ousley - 389

Shane Baker - 1,235

State Representative, 86th Representative District:

Republican

David Grigsby Hart - 348

Tom O’Dell Smith - 390

Jonathon Scotty Reams - 1,489

Don Rose - 149

WHITLEY COUNTY

President:

Republican

Donald Trump - 6,484

Undecided - 663

Democratic

Pete Buttigieg- 10

Joseph R. Biden - 825

Tom Steyer - 9

Tulsi Gabbard - 6

Michael Bennet - 5

Amy Klobuchar - 6

Bernie Sanders - 140

Deval Patrick - 5

Andrew Yang - 18

Elizabeth Warren - 27

Uncommitted - 144

US Senator:

Republican

Naren James - 139

Kenneth Lowndes - 121

Mitch McConnell - 5,774

C. Wesley Morgan - 464

Nicholas Alsager - 41

Paul John Frangedakis - 114

Louis Grider - 137

Democratic

Andrew J. Maynard - 17

Amy McGrath - 734

Eric Rothmuller. - 7

John R. Sharpensteen - 12

Bennie J. Smith - 12

Mary Ann Tobin - 10

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 7

Charles Booker - 327

Mike Broihier - 63

Maggie Jo Hilliard - 13

U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District:

Republican

Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 6,478

Gerardo Serrano - 590

State Representative, 82nd Representative District:

Republican

Matt Anderson - 2,564

Regina Petrey Huff - 4,535

County Clerk (Unexpired Term):

Terry ’TJ’ Hamblin - 2,015

Carolyn Willis - 5,154

Results from the state of Kentucky as a whole are as follows:

President

Republican

Donald J. Trump - 371,718

Uncommitted - 57,283

Democratic

Pete Buttigieg - 9,127

Joseph R. Biden - 365,283

Tom Steyer - 2,656

Tulsi Gabbard - 5,859

Michael Bennet - 2,514

Amy Klobuchar - 5,296

Bernie Sanders - 65,055

Daval Patrick - 1,183

Andrew Yang - 7,267

Elizabeth Warren - 15,300

Uncommitted - 58,364

US Senate

Republican

Nicholas Alsager - 3,602

Paul John Frangedakis - 11,957

Louis Grider - 13,771

Naren James - 10,693

Kenneth Lowndes - 5,548

Mitch McConnell - 342,656

C. Wesley Morgan - 25,588

Democratic

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks - 3,629

Charles Booker - 231,888

Mike Broihier - 27,175

Maggie Jo Hilliard - 6,224

Andrew. J. Maynard - 5,974

Amy McGrath - 247,037

Eric Rothmuller - 2,995

John R. Sharpensteen - 2,992

Bennie J. Smith - 5,040

Mary Ann Tobin - 11,108

US Representative, 5th Congressional District

Republican

Harold ‘Hal’ Rogers - 76,575

Gerardo Serrano - 7,436

State Representative, 82nd Representative District

Republican

Matt Anderson - 3,038

Regina Petrey Huff - 5,399

State Representative, 85th Representative District

Republican

Troy L. Strunk - 1,631

Wes Hargis - 2,649

Gregory A. Ousley - 1,394

Shane Baker - 2,965

State Representative, 86th Representative District

Republican

David Grigsby Hart - 1,208

Tom O’Dell Smith - 2,739

Jonathon Scotty Reams - 2,107

Don Rose - 1,120

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you