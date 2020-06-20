Primary Election Day is Tuesday, although many have voted already as all voters throughout Kentucky could request an absentee ballot or voted in-person absentee.
Whitley County voters will be able to vote in-person on Primary Election Day on Tuesday at Whitley County High School (350 Blvd. of Champions Rd, Williamsburg) and the Corbin Primary School (3551 5th St., Corbin).
Knox County voters will be able to vote at the Knox Central High School gymnasium (100 Panther Way, Barbourville) and Lynn Camp High School gymnasium (100 N Kentucky 830, Corbin).
Laurel County voters will be able to vote at North Laurel High School (1300 Hal Rogers Pkwy, London) and South Laurel High School (201 South Laurel Road, London) on Tuesday.
Election results will not be given on Tuesday.
“Under normal circumstances, the State Board of Elections receives and reports all preliminary election results on election night. However, because we, like other states voting during the pandemic, have accommodated voters by letting them mail ballots on election day, not every vote will be in hand by election night," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a statement on Friday. "Moreover, many counties, including our two biggest, have chosen to withhold even partial results until June 30, the extended deadline for all counties to report returns to the Secretary of State.
"Consequently, while our Office will provide, in informal but transparent fashion, any county results we receive on election night, neither our Office nor the State Board of Elections will be able to offer the usual online election night reporting at elect.ky.gov. Complete but unofficial results must be reported to the Secretary of State by 6 p.m. local time on June 30, and will be made available to the public at that time,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.