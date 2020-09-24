WHITLEY COUNTY - The former executive director of the Williamsburg Housing Authority had a future pretrial conference date scheduled during a pretrial conference in Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
James Lovitt Jr. will be in court again on Nov. 16, after Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling informed the court that he needed more time to examine some additional discovery obtained by his office relating to Lovitt’s case.
Lovitt was indicted on 45-count indictment in October of 2019, following an investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department that had FBI involvement.
Lovitt is currently facing 34 counts of forgery in the second degree, nine counts of theft by deception including cold checks under $10,000, and one count of abuse of the public trust less than $10,000.
Lovitt was arrested on Sept. 2 last year for second-degree forgery and abuse of public trust by Williamsburg Police Department. He was released on bond on a week later.
A few weeks earlier on Aug. 23, 2019, Lovitt was placed on administrative leave by the Housing Authority with pay due to the ongoing investigation. The Housing Authority later changed Lovitt’s leave to without pay on September 11, 2019.
The Housing Authority chose Mary Thornton as its newest director to replace Lovitt this past July.
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird told the Times-Tribune last year that the department began investigating Lovitt about a month prior to his arrest and that his department executed a search warrant at the Williamsburg Housing Authority office with assistance from the FBI.
The FBI assisted the Williamsburg Police Department on the electronic part of it, Bird said.
Bird said the department began the investigation after receiving information in regards to some misappropriations with the finances at the Williamsburg Housing Authority.
Bird said in addition to the FBI, the department worked with the HUD (US Department of Housing and Urban Development) Office in Louisville and the HUD Office of Inspector General out of Memphis, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.