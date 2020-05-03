It is fortunate that fairly early in the town’s existence Corbin citizens realized the necessity and value of having a free public library. Matters of the arts and culture are often encouraged by the women in society, and Corbin’s first women’s club (the Women’s Improvement Club) was no exception. According to the First Biennial Report of the Kentucky Library Commission 1910-1911, a Corbin Free Public Library opened on Sept. 30, 1911, with a book reception in a private home. The collection of 200 volumes was organized by and under the management of the Women’s Improvement Club. The room was given rent free and was open to the public on Saturday afternoons. Mrs. B. G. Wager was the librarian. While this library collection offered citizens access to books they may not otherwise have read, the ladies in the club soon recognized a need for a larger, more accessible building.
The free public library movement in America received a huge boost when industrial magnate Andrew Carnegie took up the cause.
Carnegie’s formal education had ended at age 11 when his family left Scotland for America, so he had improved himself by way of using the private libraries shared with him by others. Recalling his own youth, Carnegie knew that public libraries could give “working boys” the opportunity to acquire the knowledge and improve themselves, as he had as a lad. Carnegie went on to amass a fortune from his Carnegie Steel Company and used this to fund 2,500 public libraries in 10 different countries between 1883 and 1919.
Ada Gray Gilliam, a member of one of Corbin’s first families and wife of J.A. Gilliam, a city councilman and later one of Corbin’s mayors, was a leader in the Women’s Improvement Club and spent much of her time and effort working to get a library in Corbin. The ladies of the Improvement Club wrote letters to Andrew Carnegie stating Corbin’s need for one of his libraries, and Ada Gilliam used her own money to travel to Washington, D.C. to plead for building funds from the Carnegie Program. Ada G. Gilliam served on the Corbin Public Library Board of Trustees for a number of years after Corbin acquired it. Her husband, J.A. Gilliam was appointed on Sept. 3, 1914, by Mayor J. T. Nelson to serve on the first library committee.
Hearing the news that a Carnegie Library was to be built in Corbin and being aware of Corbin’s continued expansion at this time, Major William Heath (Corbin’s first mayor and prominent business owner) encouraged his much younger brother, Forest Booth Heath, a contractor working in Marion, Kentucky, to come to Corbin and open a lumber business
He did move to Corbin, was contracted to build the Carnegie Library, established the Heath Lumber Company, and built several homes in east Corbin and other parts of the city. “Pop” Heath’s homes were well built, sturdy, and treasured; many of them remain today as useful, occupied residences. According to "Corbin Vignettes" by H.E. Everman, “Pop” considered the Carnegie Library his finest achievement. Hank Everman is well qualified to make that statement since he is married to the former Linda Heath, “Pop” Heath’s granddaughter.
The Carnegie Library served Corbin well for 51 years until 1968 when the second Corbin Library was opened across the street. The grand old Carnegie building is 104 years old and still well worth saving. The Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to save the building, repair it, and repurpose it for vital use in the Corbin community. Everybody is needed to help in any way they can. Financial donations are most needed right now. The Carnegie Library building is listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings. Any donations to help that happen can be sent to the Carnegie Center of Corbin, P.O. Box 114, Corbin, KY 40702.
Echoes of Silence
Some buildings can talk, and what stories they tell
Of great men who walked there, and great women, as well.
Of days long ago, filled with hardship and pain,
And times that were pleasant when joy held the reigns.
It’s sad when a building no longer can speak
When it isn’t valued and its worth becomes weak
When its walls collapse one by one to the ground
And an echo of silence is its only sound.
Where it stood, we remember with sighs of remorse.
Why didn’t we fight for its life with more force?
We mourn then its loss, but it can’t live again.
That we allowed its demise is surely a sin.
Such a building we have, peering over our town.
Her walls hold great stories to be shared around.
The Carnegie building is fighting to live,
But her life now depends on what donors can give!
Let’s all work together before her walls hit the ground
And an echo of silence is her only sound.
By Diane M. Mitchell
