WILLIAMBURG — Two Lexington men are facing multiple felony charges following a Sunday night pursuit that crossed state lines.
Bennie Harold Strunk Jr., 44, has been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endanger of a police officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), and attempted second-degree assault in addition to various traffic violations.
Strunk was also served with two arrest warrants for a probation/parole violation and failure to appear.
Passenger Hershel Slone Jr., 56, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Williamsburg Police Department, the incident began on I-75 when the vehicle Strunk was driving was reportedly used in an attempted assault on an officer.
The ensuing pursuit started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee, then back into Kentucky. It involved assistance from Kentucky State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Corbin Police Department, Jellico Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and Whitley County EMS.
The investigation was conducted by WPD Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., and Officer Bryson Lawson with assistance from Chief Jason Caddell and K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton.
Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and were arraigned on Monday. They are next scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court for preliminary hearings on Monday, December 12.
