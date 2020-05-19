Local county clerks have finalized voting precincts and set guidelines for the upcoming June 23 primary election.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, clerks in accordance with Gov. Beshear, Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky Board of Elections, have created several guidelines for the upcoming election.
Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said after meeting with the county board of elections she’s made some procedures in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order. Willis said she believes this will provide a safe and secure way to vote.
Earlier this month a virtual special-called meeting of the State Board of Elections was held finalizing the recommendations. The next board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. This will be another virtual meeting.
On her Facebook page Willis broke down the voting opportunities into three options:
Option 1: In-person absentee voting by appointment at the Williamsburg and Corbin offices starting Monday, May 18. Willis said these locations are not precinct specific and all voters are eligible to utilize this option. She is also offering extended hours to accommodate voters needs, including 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and Saturday, June 20 for absentee voting appointments.
Option 2: Voters will have the option to cast votes on Primary Election Day, June 23. Willis has set up two central locations in the county for registered voters. These locations include the Whitley County High School (350 Blvd. of Champions Rd, Williamsburg) and the Corbin Primary School (3551 5th St. Corbin).
Option 3: The State Board of Elections will be sending a postcard to every registered voter to inform them of the changes being made to the June 23 election. This postcard will include instructions of how to request a ballot from a secure online website. Willis said voters can also call her office to request a ballot be sent to their home.
“I understand this is all unfamiliar territory for the citizens of Whitley County,” said Willis. “As your clerk, I am here to assist you in any way possible and will strive to make your voting experience safe and successful.”
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey has also set up two central locations for residents of Knox County to cast their vote for the primary.
These locations include the Knox Central High School gymnasium and Lynn Camp High School gymnasium.
“I think that will be a little friendly to the voter,” said Corey. “It might not be what we wanted to have but at least we’ll have two sites.”
Corey said the county is being furnished with new equipment from the state board of elections but doesn’t have it yet. It is supposed to be delivered this week and Corey is scheduled Wednesday for a training on the equipment.
Earlier this month Gov. Beshear announced that the Kentucky National Guard would assist in working Kentucky’s election polls during the primary election in June. The General Election will follow November 3, 2020.
