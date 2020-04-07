Sunday evening, community members showed up in waves to the campus of Baptist Health Corbin for a prayer event and evening of appreciation for local first responders and hospital employees. The event was in response to the global pandemic. Most stayed inside their vehicles with the exception of media and healthcare employees who work together. Paul Buchanan, who is employed for Baptist Health Corbin along with Shannon Barman and Connie Rice, were some of those who helped organize the event. | Photos by Angela Turner
Prayer event shows appreciation for first responders, hospital workers
