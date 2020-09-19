Positivity rate declines for fourth day, 8 new deaths

FRANKFORT (KT) -- New cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky bounced back to Wednesday's level, while the state's positivity rate continued to drop, according to information from Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday.
Administration officials reported 777 new cases on Friday, making the pandemic total 60,128. That is up from Thursday's 628, and nearly identical to Wednesday's total of 776. Of the Friday cases, 97 were from children ages 18 and younger, while 14 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.
"The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward," said Gov. Beshear. "There's still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line."
He also reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,101 Kentuckians lost to the virus. They include an 85-year-old man from Bell County, a 96-year-old man from Christian County, a 96-year-old man from Fayette County, a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County, a 53-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 73-year-old woman from Laurel County, a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County, and a 91-year-old woman from Scott County.
"This is tough news today," Beshear stated. "It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we're working so hard to keep our case numbers down."
As of Friday, there have been more than 1,115,000 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The state's positivity rate, which is calculated on a seven-day rolling average, declined for the fourth straight day, standing at 3.60 percent. On Thursday, it was 3.82 percent, on Wednesday it was 3.89 percent and at Tuesday's peak was 3.97 percent.
Taking a wider view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported on Friday that there have now been more than 30.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 6.7 million in the United States alone. The number of global deaths to the coronavirus has exceeded 948,000, while in the U. S. the figure now stands at 198,197.
You can read about other key updates, actions and information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
For the national and worldwide data from Johns Hopkins University, go to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
The Governor's next scheduled press briefing will be held Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
