MANCHESTER — Department of Highways District 11 advises the traveling public that a section of KY 3438, from the 1.5mm to the 2.4mm, near the Bailey Switch community in Knox County will be closed intermittently, beginning Thursday, Jan. 7, for a slide repair.
The closure will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Jan. 27. KY 3438 is known locally as Parrot Road or Long Branch Road. Drivers are advised to be alert for work crews.
