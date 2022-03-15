Pop concert announced for Corbin Arena

CORBIN — The POP 2000 Tour is coming to the Corbin Arena this summer.
On Friday morning, the Corbin Arena announced the POP 2000 Tour will be making its appearance at the Corbin Arena on Friday, August 19.
The show includes Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC as the host, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and David Cook.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be priced between $22 and $52.
The Corbin Arena also recently announced that Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot will be hitting the Arena stage on Friday, April 29.
Tickets for this show went on sale last week and are available at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the show range from $22 to $42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.