CORBIN — Corbin Independent students will soon have the opportunity to be involved in a new Career Skills Center located on the campus of Corbin High School that will focus on traditional construction trades not offered by local technology centers.
Corbin Superintendent David Cox stated that as of right now, plumbing and HVAC have been the two most popular areas of study discussed by school officials when it comes to the new Career Center. However, he said commercial carpentry and masonry have also been discussed, as well.
Cox told the Times-Tribune that plans for the new programs have been in the works for a couple of years now. He said Corbin received a planning grant from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) which allowed district administration to visit others schools in the state with similar programs.
"We were able to visit some schools that are focusing on the construction trades, meet with their district and school leaders, and most importantly, observe students working in these areas,” Cox said. “After unsuccessful attempts to secure funding from state sources, our board decided this was something important enough to begin on our own."
The Career Center will be located in an area behind the high school with direct access to both the local Corbin Area Technology Center (ATC) and Corbin High School. The new building will house two laboratories initially, as well as a communal classroom to be shared by both programs.
The construction of the building will take approximately 10-12 months once ground is broken. However, Cox noted there is still a good bit of approval work to be done with KDE before construction can begin. The tentative schedule calls for the new center to be completed and accepting students in August 2022.
Cox stated that the school board has been discussing this proposal for some time and decided to start small with only two areas of study to begin with. He said more areas could potentially be added on in the future should the programs prove to be successful.
"Our district has always tried to find ways to engage all students and to provide opportunities that are appropriate for the job market in our area,” explained Cox. “If you have ever tried to find a skilled tradesman to work at your home or business, you know these folks are in great demand. Hopefully we can help fill a very real void."
Cox said the new career center is not designed to take students from the ATC, but that it will instead supplement the local programs. Corbin students will still be able to work in areas such as aeronautics, nursing, welding, auto mechanics and industrial maintenance at the ATC, but will now also have the opportunity to explore construction trades at the career center. Cox said that it would be possible for students to participate in both programs throughout their high school career.
"Chris Smith and his staff do a wonderful job and basically have a full house in their building,” Cox said on the ATC. “We want to be able to build off of their success. We believe there are plenty of students who will be interested in a program of this nature, especially when they investigate the job market for these types of jobs and the potential salaries for competent workers,” he continued. “We must do a better job of educating the students as to the benefits of all the programs at both the ATC and the Career Center.”
Superintendent Cox stated that although Corbin has expanded its programs and school in the past, this particular project has provided its own unique set of challenges.
"In the past, we have built new buildings or renovated existing structures and moved our students and staff in,” he said. “However with the Career Center initiative, we will be recruiting students, educating the public, and also finding new instructors for the programs. This has been something we have thought about for a long time and it is very exciting to see the process get started."
