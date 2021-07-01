Playing pickleball is now an option at the McBurney Center

The pickleball craze is growing in Corbin. At the prompting of Mayor Suzie Razmus, the Corbin McBurney Center coordinator Sheila Manning added an indoor pickleball court in the gym area. It didn’t take long to see a need for another court. On the first day of having two courts, 10 players ranging from teenagers to seniors took turns.
The McBurney Center is available for play Monday through Saturday from 8-10 a.m. for members or a $5 guest fee.
Pickleball is touted as the fastest growing sport in the US. Although it accommodates older athletes well, it is also highly competitive for all ages.
