CORBIN — Plans for downtown Corbin’s first-ever Colonel Fest are being nailed down, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel informed the Corbin Tourism Commission during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The inaugural event will be held downtown on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m and will feature the band Bourbon Branch performing from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
“[It’s a] fun festival fair for kids and families and bringing people out downtown just to enjoy their community and being together,” Kriebel said on the event.
Kriebel added that part of the inspiration behind the festival was connecting the city with its heritage and history with Colonel Sanders and the original KFC.
“We’re a small town,” she said. “We have small town charm. We can do things that larger cities can’t do and still keep it local and fun, and bring people into the city.”
The Cumberland Arts Collective will help provide handmade art of Colonel Sanders painted on large art boards for the festival.
Kriebel has procured a mobile video game unit for kids, inflatables, and has plans for Corbin’s Nibroc Park to host a myriad of other games for children. Games will include tossing toy chickens into a bucket, ring toss, and more. Kriebel has also purchased prizes for children who participate in the festival’s games.
Children ages 6-12 will also have an opportunity to participate in a fried chicken ice cream eating contest sponsored by Sweeties Ice Cream. Participants will be challenged to eat five chicken nuggets and a scoop of ice cream, the first to finish will win the competition.
Kriebel says she has also booked a Chautauqua speaker from the Kentucky Humanities Council who will do a presentation at Sanders Park during the event.
Colonel Fest will also feature a fried chicken contest for those who have their own secret recipe. Participants will submit their own fried chicken to be judged by local chefs.
Kriebel says the festival will host a chicken clucking and strutting contest, a community-wide egg toss game, a “not your traditional Colonel Sanders lookalike contest,” and a chicken costume contest which will be also be open to dogs.
In what Kriebel calls a “race for the rest of us,” Colonel Fest will also include a .5K (approximately 547 yards) Chicken Dash.
With the festival still more than two months away, Kriebel says additional details about the event will be released in the future.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Kriebel updated the commission on events held this past month.
During the month of January, Corbin hosted its third WYMT Fishing Expo. Kriebel said she was happy with the turnout and participation, and believed the event went great.
During the week of Jan. 18-23, Corbin hosted Restaurant Week with a twist. Kriebel said received feedback that the week went really well for restaurants and that the general public enjoyed it as well.
“I think part of what worked about it is that, you had a variety of restaurants with a variety of dishes and a variety of price points,” Kriebel explained. “People that wanted to try something new and spend a little extra had that opportunity. And then, if they wanted to go get an ice cream at a different price point, they were able to do that, too. There was something for everybody.”
Last month also saw downtown Corbin host the Signature Spirit Shuffle, the city’s first-ever pub crawl. Kriebel called the event a smashing success and said those who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. The event was positive for restaurants as well.
“Just to give you an idea, the Caboose for example sold 100 signature drinks that night,” Kriebel reported to the commission.
Kriebel said because of the success of the pub crawl, she would like to possibly host one again this summer with a different theme and add some kind of activity in the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.