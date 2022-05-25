The inaugural "BBQ in the 'Burg" was hosted in River Fog Park in Williamsburg Saturday afternoon. The streets around the park were lined with smokers as the pitmasters cooked up their special dishes for judges and the public to taste. A cruise-in was hosted in conjunction with the event. | Photos by Erin Cox

