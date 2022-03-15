Pink Floyd-inspired art show set for Corbin Public Library April 25-May 6

CORBIN — The Cumberland Arts Collective and the Corbin Public Library are teaming up to bring a new pop culture themed art show to Corbin and are looking for artists to join.
The Cumberland Arts Collective and Corbin Public Library are seeking artist submissions for the art show “Paint Floyd: The Art Side of the Moon,” a themed art show inspired by the music, themes and imagery of the band Pink Floyd.
Michael Hall with the Cumberland Arts Collective said that he and Kellene Turner, also a member of CAC, are huge fans of Pink Floyd and the idea of a Pink Floyd themed show came about after discussing possibilities for their spring art show.
“I’ve always loved themed art shows and they seem to be a good way of getting people interested in art over a regular art show,” Hall said. “Places like Gallery 1988 in LA have held pop culture themed shows since opening in 2004 and they’re always a hit. Art is very subjective and I guess pop culture is to a point, but the thing with both is that there’s something for everyone to be found within them and when you mix the two together, magic happens.”
The art will be displayed at the Corbin Public Library between April 25 and May 6, with a reception being held at the library on April 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The art will be on display and open to library patrons the entire week leading up to the reception,” Hall said. “But we encourage folks to come to the reception at the library on the 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll be able to meet and hang out with the artists and there may even be a few extra things that will only be experienced during the reception. If you’re a fan of art or Pink Floyd, or both, there will be something for you, so please come and check it out. Support your local and regional artists.”
Hall said he and members of CAC began discussing potential locations for the spring show and landed on the Corbin Public Library, which they thought would be the perfect fit.
“It’s important that the library celebrate the community and artists are one of its most essential pieces,” Corbin Public Library Director Hannah Greer said of hosting the art show at the library. “From my perspective, the library is ultimately a place to celebrate. We showcase the life and vibrancy of the community we are situated in and Corbin has so much to offer! The arts bring people together and its important that the library be a facilitator for this, especially in the current global climate.”
“Hannah Greer is a friend of CAC and she’s done a fantastic job since taking over as director of the Corbin Public Library and will continue to do so,” Hall said. “So, it felt like a no-brainer to reach out to her about possibly using the new expanded space at the library, which is incredible, by the way. She’s got some fun things planned, and we think having CAC partner with the CPL will be a fantastic collaboration and lead to even more exciting events within the community.”
“I think our growing partnership with the Cumberland Arts Collective is a natural fit,” Greer said. “I would love to see the library host regular gallery events, and have more local art decorating the space.”
Artists may submit up to three art pieces of any size, in any medium for the show. The deadline to submit an art piece is March 31. Hall said they are looking for approximately 12 to 15 artists to participate in the show, with a couple pieces each.
To receive a submission form, visit the Cumberland Arts Collective page on Facebook or send an email to cumberlandartscollective@gmail.com.
