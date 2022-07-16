CORBIN — The Pilot Travel Center used its grand re-opening celebration last Friday as an opportunity to help Corbin Independent Schools.
The newly renovated facility is located at 249 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway and now features a Burrito Junction inside.
To mark the celebration, the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at which time Pilot Region Manager Kevin Griffin presented Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent Dave Cox, Deputy Supt. Cynthia Davis and Corbin High School Principal Steve Jewell with a check for $20,000.
Supt. Cox announced that the funding, which comes from a grant Pilot awards primarily for technological purposes, will be used for new lab equipment at the Corbin Career Center expected to open this September.
The superintendent explained that the center will be comprised of two labs geared toward the district's HVAC and carpentry programs.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to apply for the grant as well as Pilot's generosity in doubling the amount," Supt. Cox said, noting that he had initially applied for $10,000. "It will certainly be put to good use."
