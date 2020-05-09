WILLIAMSBURG — “Now, more than ever, drivers see a common connection between them and our team members as they both serve on the frontlines to keep America moving,” said Kevin Griffin, regional manager for the Pilot Company.
Despite recommendations against travel, people still need gas for their vehicles, still want their morning coffee and are still very much relying on the products offered by local gas stations, just like Pilot in Williamsburg located on West Highway 92 off Exit 11.
Griffin, who helps manage the ever busy Williamsburg location, said he is working hard to keep the stores clean and stocked. Pilot is committed to serving professional drivers and if you’ve been to the Williamsburg location, you know just how many drivers benefit from the services offered there. All of the company’s travel centers across the U.S. and Canada remain open and operational, including fuel islands, showers, laundry, restrooms and food.
Griffin said he knows professional drivers have long days on the road delivering goods and supplies, and those drivers appreciate the efforts of the team members in the store.
“We know they are being faced with more challenges right now and we want them to know they can rely on us to be open with the fuel, food, facilities and other supplies they need,” said Griffin.
He and his employees are officially titled essential workers. When asked if his perspective in how he viewed himself in his career had changed due to the pandemic, he said it hadn’t changed much. He said he and his employees have always felt that the services they provide are critical to keep professional drivers and others moving as they perform essential functions to serve our communities and support the economy.
“We know how important it is for people, especially professional drivers, to have access to fuel, food and supplies while they are on the road – now and every day,” he added. “Our team is thankful to be essential workers. We are proud and grateful to go to work, serve our guests and receive extra benefits for our hard work.”
Team members in the Pilot Company receive free meals on-shift and are now receiving a “thank you pay.” And Griffin said drivers are showing their appreciation for his members in Williamsburg too.
“Drivers have expressed to us how much they truly appreciate the efforts team members are making to go above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly stop,” “Now, more than ever, drivers see a common connection between them and our team members as they both serve on the frontlines to keep America moving.”
The store is as busy as ever and the company is doing their part to make sure their services are provided in a safe way.
Like so many other companies, Pilot is taking additional measures to make sure the store is clean for drivers and they’re implementing new protocols aimed specifically at limiting the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We have closed our driver loungers,” Griffin said. “Our team is wearing masks, and we’ve installed protective plexiglass guards at the diesel desk and all points of purchase.”
And although these precautions are meant to encourage safe distancing, in other ways, Griffin said the situation has brought everyone closer together.
“Everyone treats one another like family,” he added. “Our team is working together to make sure drivers are being supported.”
Griffin said they are trying hard to remain positive and provide friendly, reassuring faces when guests visit.
“When you go through a crisis together, it makes you appreciate your team members more and reminds you of the importance of a simple 'thank you.' We are very thankful for professional drivers and grateful for the appreciation they show us,” Griffin said.
