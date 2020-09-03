CORBIN — If you traveled along the streets of Corbin or other surrounding cities Tuesday, you may have stumbled upon a painting, poem, sculpture or other work of art hidden in unusual places along your stroll. That’s because the folks at the Cumberland Arts Collective have made the effort of bringing Art Drop Day to our area in southeast Kentucky.
“The founder of Art Drop is Jake Parker. He is from Colorado, and he actually started Art Drop there in Denver, Colorado,” explained Kellene Turner with the Cumberland Arts Collective. “He wanted to share talents, and skills of people and spark joy and share just something inspiring. You know, when you find money on the sidewalk or something like that, it just sparks a little bit of like, ‘huh, I found something,’ you just get a little but of joy.”
Art Drop Day encourages local artists to create a piece of art of their choice and hide it along their city’s streets for others to find.
Turner said she had been aware of Art Drop Day happening in other parts of the country in years past, but that it was fellow Cumberland Arts Collective member Mike Hall who advocated bringing the event to the Tri-County.
“It was pretty simple,” Turner said on bringing the event to the community. “I like that it’s not too complicated and that anyone can do it. There’s just a couple of instructions. If you look at the Denver Art page, they’re a little more in-depth with their instructions. Like, you actually register your art and stuff like that. We’re doing some simple-surface stuff like hashtag, a picture."
The Cumberland Arts Collective has created information sheets for artists to attach to their work of art, which provides their name, and contact info. Once their work of art is hidden, artists participating are encouraged to post a picture online for others to use as a clue in finding the artist’s work.
“It’s almost like a treasure map, or scavenger hunt, or geocaching,” noted Turner. “There’s a hashtag that’s associated with it. So people all over the country are following this hashtag to see if there’s art that’s close to them, that they can go and scrounge up, or make it a family activity or something like that,” she continued. “The hashtag is #ArtDropDay, that’s the official one. And then, we have #ArtDropKY.”
On its Facebook page, the Cumberland Art Collective has posted some guidelines for those participating in the event. Those guidelines include recommending that participants wear masks, attempt to be socially distant from others who may be out participating, and staying respectful towards businesses and other public places where art may be hidden.
Turner says she hopes the event continues past Tuesday and that community members will want to participate in future Art Days as well. She says the group hopes to grow the event larger and that more and more communities will begin to participate in Art Drop Day in the future.
“You can participate on Art Drop Day, but we hope that people want to do this all the time, and not in a vandalistic kind of way,” she said, later adding, “You know with quarantine, and everything that’s going on has kind of depressed people and put them in a different mind frame. So this can help inspire them and create some joy.”
“I hope we gain some momentum in this, that some new artists come to surface, and that people just help support that community even more,” said Turner. “But more importantly, I hope they get inspired and get their hands on art and find some joy through this.”
