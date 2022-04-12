Dog of the Week: Maverick is a 4-year-old male Lab mix. He is a very well-behaved dog and is super gentle and friendly. He's one of the shelter's longest residents and is ready to find his forever home!
Cat of the Week: Sofia is a 2-year-old female domestic short hair. She is a little nervous being at the shelter and takes a minute to warm up to you but she is very sweet once she gets to know you!
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Maverick and Sofia or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
