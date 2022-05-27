Dog of the Week: Jerry is a 7-month-old male Lab mix. He is super friendly and sweet and loves to play!
Cat of the Week: Smokey is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair. He is a good boy and is just a little scared in the shelter environment. He would do good as an only cat because he loves all the attention and gets jealous of other cats easily.
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Jerry or Smokey or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
