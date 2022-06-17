Dog of the Week: Harley is a 2-year-old male Shepherd mix. He is a very sweet boy and one of the shelter's longest residents. He definitely deserves to find his forever home.
Cat of the Week: Nina is an 8-week-old female domestic short hair. She came from a litter of eight kittens and she is now one of the only three left from her litter. The shelter also has several more kittens that are ready to go home just like her!
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Nina or Harley or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.