Dog of the Week: Ferb is a 7-month-old male Lab mix. Ferb is at the perfect age where he's still puppy and is eager to learn. He would make a great addition to practically any household!

Cat of the Week: Lucille is a 1-year-old female domestic medium hair. She is very friendly and loves attention!

Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Ferb and Lucille or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you