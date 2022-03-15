Dog of the Week: Ferb is an 8-month-old Lab mix. He has been with the Knox-Whtiley Humane Association since January and shelter staff believe he deserves a good home. Ferb is a little timid at first but he loves spending time out of his kennel for pets and treats.
Cat of the Week: Jarvis is a 2-year-old domestic short hair. He is very friendly and loves to be petted. He would make a great addition to any family.
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Ferb and Jarvis or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
