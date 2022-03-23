Dog of the Week: Denny is a 3-year-old Lab mix. He is very well-mannered and super sweet! Denny is one of the Knox-Whitley Humane Association's longest residents. He would make a great family pet!
Cat of the Week: Saint Patrick is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair. He has been at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association for a little over a week and has had a hard time adjusting to the shelter. He needs a good home to make him feel safe and loved!
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Denny and Saint Patrick or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.