Dog of the Week: Cedric is a 2-year-old male Lab mix. He is a very well-mannered boy and is super friendly! He would make a great addition to practically any household.
Cat of the Week: Alexa is a 1-year-old female domestic short hair. She is a very sweet cat. She loves attention!
Visit the Knox-Whitley Humane Association located at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin to meet Cedric or Alexa or call the shelter at 606-526-6925 for more information.
