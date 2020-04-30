CORBIN — “The care the patient is getting is still the same,” said Deedra Pennington, DC. “Now it’s more structured and there’s more responsibility on the patient.”
After being closed for nearly five weeks, Pennington Wellness Chiropractic & Massage in Corbin reopened its doors to patients on Monday — with some extensive changes.
Everyone inside the building is wearing a mask.
Ahead of Monday’s opening, Pennington was getting nervous and said she thought her practice would have been back open before now.
In mid April, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Kentucky was the only state to mandate the closure of chiropractic offices during COVID-19 per Annette Bernat, a spokeswoman for the American Chiropractic Association in Arlington, Virginia.
Beshear said he didn’t know that to be a fact.
The initial closure came as quite a shock to Pennington who said she’d always assumed her business was protected because she felt like she was essential.
“I was under the impression that I was a primary care physician,” said Pennington. “And I am. People don’t have to have to be referred to come to a chiropractor.”
Through the closure Pennington tried to stay busy and the fact that her employees were able to receive unemployment took some pressure off of her.
Monday, seeing a limited number of patients under a different set of guidelines, Pennington is glad to be back to work.
“This is intended to be a phased, gradual reopening so that we can do this thoughtfully, safely, and see the consequences of our actions to make the necessary adjustments,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health during an April 23 press conference.
And Pennington has taken to the very specific orders outlined by Stack and Beshear. Once Pennington got the news to open last Thursday, she sent the guidelines for her practice to patients.
First and foremost on the list requires each patient to provide and wear their own mask. They prepay with card over the phone from their vehicle while in the businesses parking lot.
Also to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing they are asking patients to utilize their parking lot as their waiting area. When a patient arrives, they text their name and wait for instructions on when to enter the office. Pennington said this also allows staff to properly clean between each patient.
Only one patient is allowed in, no companions unless children are patients. Patients will be checked as soon as they enter for elevated temperature.
Once inside, the traction table is now in a private room for patients. If they don’t want to use it they will wait in that room to be seen. After Pennington treats the patient she cleans the treatment room and then gets the next patient after the one before has already exited out the back door.
“Nobody is crossing paths,” said Pennington. “It’s basically one in and one out.”
As an extra measure, several clear shower curtains have been hung throughout the facility to create a barrier between staff and patients.
While the practice begins to function under these unusual circumstances, the hours are slightly different. Office hours are now based on need, staff availability and vulnerable patient times. Walk-in appointments are not accepted due to CDC guidelines of social distancing.
If a patient has a fever, cough, difficulty breathing or any other symptom related to COVID-19 or have been around anyone with these symptoms, they need to cancel the appointment.
Pennington said her team is dedicated to giving the care the patients need in an efficient and effective manner. She doesn’t want them to feel rushed, but she also wants patients to feel safe and supported.
“This could go on for all summer, it’s hard to say,” Pennington said about the new guidelines and restrictions. Besides not liking the masks her patients are glad to be back. “They are very excited and appreciative we’ve gotten to open back up."
A lot of Pennington’s patients control body aches and pains with regular visits to her office. Being closed for five weeks has taken a toll on many individuals. Chiropractic care according to Pennington, keeps some individuals from abusing prescription drugs and alcohol to manage their pain.
“I think it has a valid place in the healthcare system,” added Pennington. “Moving forward I think there will be some legislature changed to protect it.”
And while she’s thankful to be back in business, she’s still worried that a spike in cases could close her practice again. She’s taking it one day at a time.
