BARBOURVILLE — A pedestrian was injured Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on US 25 E in Barbourville.
Barbourville Police Department received a call at about 9:28 p.m. of the accident on N US 25E just before the North KY 11 intersection.
During the investigation officers determined that 67-year-old Mertie P. Owens of Heidrick, Kentucky was crossing the south bound lanes from the emergency lane toward the median when he walked into the path of a blue 2017 Subaru SUV driven by Sandy Fugate of Pineville, according to a press release from Barbourville Police Department.
Fugate was headed south in the slow lane of US 25E when she struck Owens with her driver’s side front bumper throwing him into the fast lane, the press release said.
Owens was treated at the scene by members of the Barbourville Fire Department and Knox County EMS before being transported to Air Evac at the Knox County Hospital helipad.
No other injuries were reported.
The accident is still under investigation by Officer Eric Martin. He was assisted at the scene by Chief Winston Tye, Karl Middleton, Kentucky State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Barbourville Fire Department, and Knox County EMS.
