A Knox County woman died Saturday as the result of a traffic fatality on US 25, one and a half miles south of London, near the intersection of Fariston Road.
According to the information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Laura Frederick of Gray was walking along the roadway around 12:17 a.m. when she attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of a Ford pickup truck that was traveling southbound.
Frederick was transported by Ambulance Inc. to Saint Joseph London where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Patrick Marker of London, was not injured in the crash.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: London Laurel Rescue squad, Lily Volunteer Fire department, the Laurel County Coroner's office. Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink is continuing the investigation.
