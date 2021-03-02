Back in 2017, Rachel Johnson joined the Peace Corps and set forth on a journey that would see her spend the next two years living halfway across the world from where she was from, in a country more than 8,300 miles away from Kentucky.
A native of Williamsburg, Johnson said her interest in traveling began in high school where she attended Whitley County High School and graduated in 2012. She said when she was younger, she and her family would travel occasionally to the same vacation spot in Florida and to see family in nearby states.
"I think that is what actually pushed me to travel, is the lack of traveling I did as a kid," she said, also saying that her interest in travel began as a joke within her family, and that it wasn't until her grandmother suggested the Peace Corps to her, that she began getting serious about her desire to travel.
"I was kind of obsessed with the idea of it going forward," noted Johnson. "Going into college, I did majors I thought would help me prepare for that, and then I did a lot of volunteering in college with the international community, and that kind of solidified me knowing that's something I wanted to do."
Johnson went on to earn her bachelor's degree in English and she obtained minors in internal affairs and Spanish from Lexington's Transylvania University in 2016. During her senior year she began applying to the Peace Corps, a process she says can take anywhere from at least six months to a year. Johnson said that once one's application has been accepted, they have three days to decide on whether or not to accept the invitation.
"If you accept your invitation, then you start the process of getting legally cleared and medically cleared," she said. "Getting medically clear takes a lot of work. They want you to have up-to-date vaccinations. They want to know about all of your surgeries, if you have any mental illnesses, like all of it, down to the last broken bone for the last two years."
Part of the application process also saw her choose which of the six Peace Corps sectors she wanted to apply for, as well as which part of the world she wanted to volunteer in. She chose the education sector and decided that she wanted to be placed in Southeast Asia. She wrote down Thailand and the Philippines as two of three preferred destinations, and said she left the third line blank. She was offered a position in Myanmar, which is also in Southeast Asia.
"I remember stepping out of the airport and the first thing that hits you is debilitating humidity, is the best way I can describe it. It literally takes your breath away," she said. "You're instantly soaked in sweat."
Johnson also recalls the lines of taxi drivers yelling trying to get the attention of those who just arrived to Myanmar. She felt overwhelmed. She eventually made her way to her township of North Okkalapa in the city of Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. Johnson said she was part of the first group of Peace Corps volunteers to ever be stationed in Myanmar. As a result, she received a lot of help from her Myanmar counterparts, a group of Myanmarese teachers who taught at the same school she did, and who Johnson says were the best part of her experience.
"They were excellent in helping me integrate into the community and it really made me feel like, despite it being such a large city, that I had a family there. Like, people there to support me," she explained, noting her counterparts did everything from helping her move into her apartment, to helping her buy her teacher uniform and bicycle.
"They really helped me with every tiny thing that you can imagine moving into a new country and I felt very fortunate to have them there," Johnson said on her counterparts. "Otherwise, my language skills weren't the greatest, and I would have had a really hard time trying to integrate into the community like I was supposed to."
Johnson underwent a 10-week pre-service training before she began her volunteering assignment. While teaching English to students in a high school was Johnson's assignment, she also taught children as young as fourth grade, as well as adults.
"You juggle a lot of different positions as a volunteer," she said, adding that the biggest class she taught was 75 kids. "It was so big, they had to do the primary kids in one shift and the secondary in a different shift," she added.
One of the things that shocked Johnson most about her time in Myanmar was the lack of privacy she experienced. She said it wasn't uncommon for her counterparts to show up to her apartment unannounced and her students would do the same when she first arrived.
"That was really weird for me, but it was a priority for me to establish a boundary," she said, also recalling the first time she went for a run, she had a group of five or six students running along with her. "I was running around with a pack of children following behind me. It was so funny," she said with a laugh."
"I think it's like a cultural thing," Johnson explained. "In Myanmar, women especially, aren't perceived as capable. They aren't always perceived as capable of doing the same things as men. But also, the family dynamic in Myanmar is different, and people want to make sure you're ok. So, it's like this weird intersection of feeling like you're being coddled, but also knowing that people just want you to be safe and showing that they care about you."
Johnson stayed and taught in Myanmar until April 2019. She is now in her second semester earning her graduate degree in journalism at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She says she still has a desire to travel and believes that itch will never go away. She credits her experience in the Peace Corps as a driving force behind wanting to work abroad again.
"There's almost like a weird obsession with being challenged in the way that living aboard challenges you. It makes you use skills that you don't have to use when you're living in a comfortable environment," she explained. "The smallest things become the biggest hurdles, like changing a lightbulb can be a nightmare in a foreign country. But I think there's something that I love about that challenge, and that environment, learning about other people in that way, and learning by yourself, too."
With all of that said, Johnson said it was important for her to remember her roots.
"I miss Kentucky every single day. Kentucky is so special and wonderful," she said. "I always say, Kentuckians are the only people behind Texans who talk about how much they love their state as much as they do," she added with a laugh. "I feel like I would not be in the place that I'm so fortunate to be in without those roots."
