Have you ever been driving down the highway when suddenly your check engine light comes on? What did you do? Did you just keep driving, or perhaps stick a piece of tape of the light hoping it would go away? Or did you take your vehicle in to get it checked out?
Hopefully you took it in and got the proper work done. If you caught it quickly, hopefully it was something small that did not cost much. How often do we let things go until that small thing becomes something big?
Now at this time you are probably thinking you are reading an article about vehicle maintenance, but you are not. This is about our bodies and how we should treat them. When something arises with our vehicle we are more likely to get it looked at immediately, but when it comes to our bodies we do the complete opposite. We are working out when we feel a pain in our shoulder, what do we do? Most of the time we think it'll just go away and continue about our business. Or perhaps we take some over the counter medication. Maybe we just take a few days off and then resume what we were doing. This is the equivalent of putting that piece of tape over your check engine light.
Allow me to explain, pain has a horrible reputation. But in actuality it should serve as a warning symbol that something is not right. To return to our previous example you were working out and started feeling pain. What caused it? Could it be something as simple as poor technique that caused some irritation and inflammation? Could you have a minor tear? There are multiple things it could be, but without getting a proper examination we don't know.
Like your car's check engine light, pain is just a sign that something is not right. When we ignore it is when big problems occur. We wake up with some discomfort in our low back, then decide to move furniture a couple of days later and bulge a disc. An athlete has pain in their knee after practice. They don't think much about it and continue to push through the pain until suddenly they tear their ACL. These examples may seem extreme but are too common.
Unfortunately our sensors are not fool proof and like a vehicle, sometimes they malfunction. Sometimes these malfunctions result in pain for years. We sprain an ankle in high school and "it has never been the same since." That should not be the case. Most of the time the structures involved should have healed. So you may have a malfunctioning sensor.
The great news is physical therapy can serve as a one stop shop for the majority of issues. In a sense we are your body's mechanics. Take advantage of places that offer free screenings when your personal check engine light comes on. This is the best way to prevent further problems down the road.
