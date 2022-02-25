WHITLEY COUNTY—For Whitley County Detention Center Corrections Instructor Kathy Patterson, her job is so much more than just helping inmates get their GEDs. For Patterson, it’s about making a difference in the inmates’ lives.
“I want them to know that you’re not limited,” Patterson said. “There’s nothing that you cannot do. Where you are now is not where you have to be forever.”
Patterson, who is also a part-time corrections officer at the Whitley County Detention Center, took on the role of corrections instructor late last year after she began looking for new ways to truly make a difference in her career.
“It’s just a major, major passion that I have,” she said. “I wanted to get into something where I could feel like I was making a difference and feel like that I’m doing something good.”
The detention center’s GED program runs through Whitley County Adult Education, working along with Laurel and Knox counties, as well as through the local board of education. Though the program has been offered at the detention center for several years, Patterson is hoping to make getting their GED a priority for all inmates that come through the detention center.
When Patterson took over the position in early December of last year, she wasn’t yet a corrections officer at the detention center but quickly learned that taking that extra step by becoming a part-time corrections officer would give her more flexibility and one-on-one time with the inmates in her GED classes.
“I don’t have to wait for the jail to make accommodations as far as what I need for my class,” she said. “I know the rules and the regulations, I don’t have to wait for an escort to go in and out, so I have better access that way.”
Patterson said becoming a part-time corrections officer at the detention center helped her tackle one hurdle that past corrections instructors had faced—getting identification cards for those inmates wishing to take the GED test.
“Inmates are required to have an identification card and a lot of people don’t have those, so also as a guard I’ve made it to where I’m able to go with the transporters,” she said. “So, if somebody has court, I can take them to the driver’s license section to get their identification card and I can perform an outside proctored test that requires that identification. The jail has worked excellently with me to allow me to be able to do that.”
Though Patterson has nearly 150 inmates showing interest in joining the program, currently, the corrections instructor has nine males and six females in her GED classes, as she can only accommodate so many at a time due to lack of proper equipment. Patterson spends two and a half hours with each of her classes, which are broken up into male and female, each day to help prepare them for taking their GED test.
“The GED is not cumulative, it’s not everybody trying to learn at the same time on the same level—some need help in math, some need help in social studies, science and so on and so forth, so I try to touch a little bit of all of those,” Patterson said. “I give them workbooks to take back to their cells because the jail has been pretty good about letting me give them paper and pencils and workbooks and then I can test them throughout the week.
“I work on an individual level. Some just come in and need you to give them a test, so if that’s where we’re at, that’s what we do.”
Patterson said that it generally takes an inmate 60 to 70 hours to complete the program, which she said amounts to about 5 to 6 weeks of preparation for the GED test which covers four subjects: reading/language arts, social studies, science and math.
“We’ll do an intake test, almost like a placement test that gives them a number score so we can see what level they’re at and then we can accommodate their teaching to that level,” she said, adding that inmates can take something called a “Ready test” which, if passed, will allow an inmate to take sections of the GED as they are ready.
“You don’t have to pass all four sections at the same time, you’ve just got to pass all four sections,” Patterson said.
So far this year, the Whitley County Detention Center has had one inmate to receive her GED through the program since Patterson has taken over, something that she hopes is just the beginning.
“In doing that, I was able to open doors because it was like ‘she’s going to stick here, she’s going to do what she said she was going to do. I want to get my GED because she’s not going to leave me hanging,’” Patterson said.
Another inmate is already lined up to take their GED test, with several others on the verge of being ready to take their test and receive their GED in the coming weeks.
“I’m hoping that by July or August that I’ll have at least 25 to 30 GEDs,” Patterson said. “That’s what I told these people when I first started, I said ‘look, I’m not 100 percent sure what you’re capable of but I know for 100 percent sure what I’m capable of. If you put in the work, I’ll put in the work right there with you and I will not let you down.’ It’s just putting in the reputation with these people that they can trust you and that they’re not putting in the work for nothing.”
Beyond receiving their GED, Patterson hopes that all inmates who go through the detention center’s GED program realize what they are capable of, as she tries to help them set long-term goals for themselves beyond their jail sentence.
“I’m hoping that the inmates realize that there’s a lot more than just this,” she said. “The GED is so important in many more aspects other than getting a high school equivalency. You’re not less of a person because you don’t have a GED but these are the things you can build from it if you did have one. I don’t judge these people for what they did, it’s not my job to judge them, I just want to help them get an education so that they don’t try to repeat the same thing that they’ve done.”
