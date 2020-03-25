PatServe: Cumberlands distributes meals to those in need

WILLIAMSBURG -- As the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, University of the Cumberlands is working to provide meals for some of Williamsburg's most vulnerable citizens.
To help support those in need, Cumberlands is collaborating with its food service provider, Pioneer College Caterers, and local partners to offer meals during this national crisis. Until May 2, the university will prepare and deliver hot meals to the Williamsburg Senior Center and Williamsburg Independent Family Resource Center for distribution to those in need.
"In times of great trials, it is important to find moments of light," said Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum. "Our campus community instantly changed when our residence halls closed and our in-seat classes moved online for the semester; however, we still have food service staff who want to work, food to share, and the ability to provide meals to those in need in our community."
Cumberlands has a tradition of serving the Williamsburg community through PatServe. The meal distribution initiative demonstrates the University's continued commitment to the local community and the Appalachian region.
