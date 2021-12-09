WILLIAMSBURG - Marketplace on Main & Third played host to the Patriot Gallery and Expo, an art exhibit displaying works of art created by University of Cumberlands students last week.
“This is the probably the very first event, the very first public event that we’ve had here,” said UC’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence Geoff Marietta on Marketplace on Main and Third.
Marietta said shortly after he joined the university a couple of years ago, conversations were had on how Cumberlands could assist with the revitalization of downtown Williamsburg. As a result, he said the university purchased the old building that had once housed Faulkner Furniture Store and others.
He said the college then renovated the building that now includes a general store called Moonbow Mercantile, Moonlight Meat Shop and the Cumberland River Coffee shop.
The building was also renovated to include an incubator space, which is meant to provide work stations and a conference room for budding entrepreneurs. On Thursday, the walls of the incubator space displayed paintings created by Cumberlands students, as different tables were set up also displaying sculptures, small paintings and other works of art.
“We knew that we wanted to do something where students could display what they’re doing on campus for the community to see,” said senior year student Jenna Rose, who serves as an intern at Marketplace on Main & Third and helped organize the event with fellow senior and intern Tara Todd.
Rose said Todd was an art minor and knew of some students who would potentially be interested in displaying and selling their artwork. The two also created posters for the event and took part in a social media effort to raise awareness about the event.
Word of mouth began to travel around campus, and in the end Rose said around eight or so students had signed up to display their work at the expo.
“We have art students here but we also have regular students on campus that are entrepreneurs,” she said, noting that while the expo acted as a way for students to display their creativity, it also acted as an opportunity for them to learn more about running a small business.
“This is a great time because people are wanting to buy local Christmas gifts and support people who are trying to start up small businesses,” Rose added.
As guests perused the different paintings and works of art being offered, they were also treated to hors d’oeuvres and refreshments courtesy of the university.
