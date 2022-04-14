WILLIAMSBURG — This Saturday, Patrick’s Point River Camp on 2343 River Road in Williamsburg, will be holding its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt.
The hunt will have three different start times for different age groups. Children ages 3-5 will be from noon to 1 p.m., 1-2 p.m. for children ages 6-8, and 2-3 p.m. for children ages 9-11. The price for the Easter egg hunt is $5 per participant. This allows the participant to take the eggs they collected home and enjoy other festivities at the campground.
Children can have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. There is a gem mine, where kids can collect and learn about gemstones that were collected from all over the world. There will also be food and drinks provided. Families can enjoy wagon rides around the campground as well.
Patrick’s Point River Camp is a family-owned campground that includes 214 acres of land abundant with wildlife. The property includes a river bed, places to fish, canoe, kayak, hike, and several other outdoor activities.
This private campground also has amenities like wifi, air conditioning, cabins, showers with hot water, plumbing, fire pits, and grills for picnicking.
The property offers venues for events like weddings.
The gem mine can give children a fun and educational place to learn about the different stones they collected. Patrick’s Point River Camp gives campers the opportunity to enjoy nature in privacy, in an accommodating, family-friendly atmosphere.
The staff at the park can speak Spanish, so they are accommodating to the Spanish community.
“We aren’t all about money, we are local people, independently owned, we make people comfortable, we are more private, people can go out into nature and be by themselves,” said Patrick’s Point River Camp owner Dennis Ray Patrick.
The campground also provides shuttle services and offers to other local tourist sites like Cumberland Falls or Laurel Lake. Visitors can canoe 14 miles to Cumberland Falls from the campsite.
The campground also has a book nook, with books provided by the Whitley County Public Library. There is a catch and release fishing pond for children, and the river provides fishing for adults as well.
Camping rates for Patrick’s Point River Camp range from $15-$25, depending on what camping experience is desired. For more questions, visit Patrick’s Point River Camp’s Facebook page or call them at 606-515-6225.
